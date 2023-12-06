Jason Kelce and Reed Blankenship lead Eagles’ Pro Bowl vote-getters

Two Eagles are the top vote-getters at their positions in the NFC in the first unveiled ballots for the Pro Bowl Games.

Center Jason Kelce and safety Reed Blankenship are leading in the respective position categories. Kelce has made the Pro Bowl six times, including each of the last four seasons. Blankenship is looking to make his first Pro Bowl.

Eagles players received the fifth-most votes overall of any team, behind the 49ers, Dolphins, Cowboys, and Ravens.

The top vote-getter league-wide was Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, followed by Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, Miami receiver Tyreek Hill, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Dallas’ Dak Prescott is the leading NFC quarterback after the first unveiled ballots.

Last season, the Eagles led the league with eight Pro Bowlers, including Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, and Darius Slay. Thirty-eight NFC players in total will make the Pro Bowl roster.

The fan vote makes up just one-third of the total vote for the Pro Bowl. Coaches and players each make up a third of the vote for the Pro Bowl. Fan voting concludes Dec. 25, and NFL players and coaches will vote Dec. 29.

The Pro Bowl Games at the start of February will consist of an AFC vs. NFC Pro Bowl Skills challenge and a flag football game, coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.