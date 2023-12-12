Eagles’ Nick Sirianni still confident in his coordinators and in-game management

After the Eagles failed to score an offensive touchdown for the first time under his tenure, coach Nick Sirianni said he doesn’t have any plans to strip offensive coordinator Brian Johnson of his play-calling duties nor tweak his in-game management process.

“I feel good with the people that we have in this building,” Sirianni said Tuesday. “We’re 10-3. We’re in control of our own destiny, and we’re going to keep rolling and finding answers with the people that we have.”

The Eagles have lost consecutive games to the conference’s other top teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, by a combined score of 75-32.

During their 33-13 defeat to the Cowboys on Sunday night, the Eagles’ only touchdown came from defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who returned a fumble for a score. The Eagles committed three turnovers against the Cowboys — fumbles from the team’s top playmakers in quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. All three turnovers occurred in Dallas territory.

» READ MORE: Fumble-itis spreads to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, dooming the Eagles’ comeback chances at Dallas

Advertisement

Sirianni initially called the offensive plays after he was hired. But midway through his rookie season in 2021, he gave up those responsibilities and allowed then-offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to call plays. At the time, Sirianni said his primary reason for the change was that it helps him “manage the game better” and “it helps [him] be more involved with the defense.”

Looking forward, there are reasons for the Eagles to be optimistic with the schedule easing up over the final month of the regular season. The Eagles still rank among the league’s top tier across several offensive statistics, including total offense (358.8 yards per game, eighth in the NFL) and scoring (26.3 points per game, third). But adjustments will be needed if they hope to avenge their losses to the Niners and Cowboys when the playoffs arrive.

A large part of the offense’s struggles have come directly from turnovers. Last season, the Eagles committed only 18 turnovers. Through 13 games this season, they already are up to 19 giveaways.

Hurts has thrown a career-high 10 interceptions, and he also has fumbled in seven consecutive games dating back to Oct. 22. On Sunday, Hurts lost the football on a designed quarterback rush as he was stripped by safety Donovan Wilson. Hurts’ latest turnover prevented the Eagles from tying the game on the team’s first drive, and the Cowboys proceeded to increase their lead to 10-0 by the end of the first quarter.

» READ MORE: The Eagles should hire Frank Reich to save their season

The Eagles already participate in a variety of ball-security drills during their practices at the NovaCare Complex. But Sirianni stressed that will be an added point of emphasis with the team preparing for its Week 15 contest on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

“We have to do a better job protecting the football going to the ground. Jalen has to do a better job with that, going to the ground, and [we’ve] got to do a better job coaching that,” Sirianni said. “There are different ways to simulate going to the ground. It’s one of the most unnatural things that you can do in football, to be able to protect the football as you go to the ground. Because naturally, your body wants to sprawl out to catch yourself, and sprawl out with the arm that’s carrying it.

“So we’ve got to put them in those situations even more. That’s my job as the head coach — let’s make sure we simulate this drill more of going to the ground. That’s what we have to do to help the players out.”

In addition to Johnson, Sirianni reiterated his confidence in defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Upon his return to the team facility on Monday, Sirianni and other coaches and players were greeted by a fan camped on Pattison Avenue with a “Fire Sean Desai” sign along with two trash cans, labeled “No Play Slay” and “Bradberry.” During the team’s losing streak, the defense has given up nine touchdowns and four field goals.

“Do I understand that we always are going to have criticism? I do,” Sirianni said. “That’s part of the job. We know what we signed up for and we’re big boys and we can handle it. But you always have the portion of yourself that always wants to defend. That’s why you get into this. You get into this for the connection. The connection is not always during just the good times. It’s during the bad times.

“That’s what keeps teams close together.”