There’s not much that trumps Dallas Week in Philly, but it’s flown a bit under the radar these last couple of days as the Phillies returned home for Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS, the Flyers opened their season, the Sixers wrapped up their preseason, and the first-place Union gear up for their own postseason run.

But when Sunday night arrives, no matter what is going on with the rest of those teams, there’s likely to be a singular focus on the minds of Philly sports fans far and wide: Beat Dallas.

If the Eagles do indeed beat the Cowboys on Sunday night at the Linc, they’ll head into their bye week at 6-0 and will be guaranteed to remain in first place in the division when they return to play the following week. But first, they need to take care of business on under the lights.

With a six-point spread in the Eagles’ favor, it’s no surprise that the experts aren’t totally one-sided on the Birds in this one, but there’s definitely a lean in that direction.

Here’s a look at how football writers and analysts from around the nation, including those right here in our own backyard, see this NFC East matchup playing out ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

Not only are all three of our writers in agreement over the outcome of this game, they also agree on the final margin of victory. Here’s what EJ Smith has to say about Sunday night’s matchup.

This doesn’t have the feeling of a shootout. It’s actually a matchup between the Eagles’ fifth-ranked defense and the Cowboys’ sixth-ranked group. The Eagles’ banged-up offensive line will need to either protect or get the accommodations needed to stay afloat, but the Eagles have the talent advantage once again and should go into the bye week 6-0. Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21 EJ Smith

For the rest of EJ’s prediction and a look at how Jeff McLane and Josh Tolentino see this one playing out, check out their full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s a look at what those around the country have to say about this week’s Eagles-Cowboys game ...

· ESPN.com: Six of their experts are taking the Eagles at home on Sunday night.

· NFL.com: Gregg Rosenthal, like many of the other experts we’ve seen so far, sees this as a close win of the Eagles.

· CBS Sports: Five of their eight experts are riding with the Eagles straight up. But just three think they’ll cover the spread.

· Sports Illustrated: All five of the MMQB’s football writers are picking the Eagles over the Cowboys.

· Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab only picks against the spread, and while he gave this one to the Cowboys, he said them covering the six points was a “tough call,” so we’re going to chalk that up to a win for the Eagles.

· The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia also only makes picks against the spread. And this week, like Schwab, he’s taking Dallas to cover.

· The Athletic: It’s not totally unanimous, but it’s pretty one-sided with eight of The Athletic’s 10 football writers picking the Eagles to win the game.

· USA TODAY: Another near-sweep, with five of USA TODAY’s six writers predicting an Eagles’ victory.

· Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio thinks it will be a Cowboys upset, while Michael David Smith is rolling with the Eagles.

· Bleacher Report: While three of their seven experts think the Cowboys will cover, the consensus from their staff is an Eagles win and cover.

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the writers who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who the local writers for both teams are predicting ...

· Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Clarence Hill Jr. is picking against his hometown Cowboys and going with the Eagles in a close, low-scoring game.

· PhillyVoice: Six of their seven writers are picking the Eagles.

· Bleeding Green Nation: The typically pro-Eagles crowd at BGN is not unanimous this week, with five of six taking the Birds.

· NJ.com: All five of their writers are going with the undefeated Birds on Sunday.