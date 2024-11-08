Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 10

With the Cowboys missing Dak Prescott and on a three-game losing streak, our writers are all predicting an Eagles win in Dallas.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles away from Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 10.

  1. Our writers are unanimously picking the Eagles on the road to beat the Cowboys by at least a touchdown for a fifth straight win, as Dallas is without injured quarterback Dak Prescott.

  2. While Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons is expected to return from injury to play, the Eagles have historically done well enough against him. In this game, they’ll look to neutralize him without an injured Jordan Mailata.

  3. The Eagles defense has been playing well, and should be up to the task of pressuring backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Besides the drop-off from Prescott to Rush, the Cowboys have limited offensive weapons and are on a three-game losing streak.