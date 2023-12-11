Eagles left searching for answers to a vexing question: Why has a consistent pass rush eluded them?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Haason Reddick initially offered a blank stare in response to a question about the Eagles lacking consistency in its pass rush.

Against the Cowboys on Sunday night, Reddick was one of just two players to register sacks on quarterback Dak Prescott. The defense’s lack of pressure, along with its inability to maintain sticky coverage across the backend, was highlighted on third downs as the Eagles allowed the opposition to convert at another alarming rate in a 33-13 defeat.

After mulling, Reddick offered his thoughts: “If I’m being honest, man, there need to be a lot of harsh truths that are told this week. That’s two weeks back-to-back where we didn’t look like ourselves.”

If the Eagles defense is searching for the truth, it can likely be found within the numbers that display a struggling unit. It’s a Sean Desai-led group that has given up nine touchdowns over the past two games — both embarrassing losses to the NFC’s other top dogs. Over this critical two-week span, only two players — Reddick and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox — have recorded sacks.

Less than one year removed from finishing with the third most sacks (70) in a single season in NFL history, the Eagles enter Week 14 ranked 12th in the league with 37 sacks. Not only are the Eagles getting much less sacks, but also they are failing to get timely ones.

On third downs this season, the Eagles are sacking opposing quarterbacks on 6.3% of plays, which ranks last in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

“It’s a lot of factors that play into us [rushing at a more consistent level],” said Reddick, who leads the team with 11 1/2 sacks. “Evidently, whatever we’re doing is not good enough. We need to figure out our weaknesses and get better there.

“First, every man needs to look themselves in the mirror, and realize that who you are, what you did or didn’t do — nobody is playing well enough for us to win games. I think it starts there. We’ve got to check ourselves and get back to playing Eagles football.”

For defensive end Josh Sweat, the frustration is mounting. Through 13 games, Sweat already has registered a career-high in quarterback pressures. But those don’t mean much to Sweat if he isn’t bringing down the quarterback with the football.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Sweat came close to recording a sack on Prescott. Right as Sweat was about to swipe down with his arm after coming around the edge, Prescott quick-released the football. And rather than Sweat registering his first sack in four games, Prescott connected with receiver Michael Gallup for a 39-yard completion on third-and-5.

As Gallup hauled in the deep reception, Sweat sat on the turf, seemingly in disbelief.

“I don’t know what it is — it’s everything,” Sweat said. “I can really only speak for the front. We’ve got to take care of each other and be better. We’re too good of a rush to be getting too many ‘almost.’ Too many QB hits. Too many pressures. We need to get home.

“We’ve seen we can be dominant, we change games…I’m tired of [bleeping] ‘almosts.’”

Similar to Sweat, rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter also hasn’t registered a sack over the past four games. While he has been effective in other facets — Carter returned a fumble for the Eagles’ only touchdown against the Cowboys — he hasn’t been able to get home in over a month.

Asked a similar question that was presented to Reddick regarding the defense’s lack of consistent pressure, Carter replied: “I don’t know. I guess we have to be more aggressive. That’s a really good question. I guess we just have to get back to what we were doing before.

“It’s a lot of mental. It’s about what you work on all week. Knowing that one move, when you’re watching film and you see the [offensive linemen] you’re going up against, and knowing what move you want to use.”

Carter, Reddick, and Sweat are at their best when the Eagles force opposing offenses into known passing scenarios. That hasn’t been a common occurrence in recent weeks with the Eagles being outscored by the 49ers and Cowboys, 75-32.

Of the conference’s top three teams, the Eagles possess the most favorable remaining schedule. But even if they find a way to capture the NFC’s No. 1 seed over the final month of the regular season, the Eagles still will likely meet either the 49ers or Cowboys again in the playoffs.

Will that be enough time to right the ship and fix the pass rush woes?

“It should start with some harsh truth,” Reddick reiterated. “Nobody played well enough for us to win this game. Everybody needs to figure out what can we do better, check themselves first.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do differently.”