Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 12
The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium.
After a strong defensive showing over the Detroit Lions — limiting the team to just nine points — the Eagles now turn their attention toward the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The Eagles (8-2) are 3.5-point favorites ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the division rival Cowboys (4-5-1), and beat them, 24-20, in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game …
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own Eagles writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
To read more of Neiburg's take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.
National media predictions
Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup …
ESPN: ESPN is leaning toward the Eagles. Six of their 10 NFL analysts picked the Eagles.
NFL.com: In a near sweep, four of five panelists are taking the Birds this week.
CBS Sports: Similarly, six of eight CBS panelists are choosing the Eagles over the Cowboys.
Sports Illustrated: Sports Illustrated is leaning toward the Eagles, with four of six writers taking the Eagles.
USA Today: It’s the same at USA Today, with four of six liking the Eagles this week.
Bleacher Report: Bleacher Report’s panelists pick against the spread, and only three of seven think the Eagles will cover the 3.5 points.
Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer has the Eagles winning, 27-24. But, like others, he also doesn’t think they’ll beat the spread.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.
PhillyVoice: Jimmy Kempski has the Eagles beating the Cowboys on the road.
Delaware Online: Nine of 11 panelists like the Birds.