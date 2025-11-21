Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 12

After a strong defensive showing over the Detroit Lions — limiting the team to just nine points — the Eagles now turn their attention toward the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles (8-2) are 3.5-point favorites ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the division rival Cowboys (4-5-1), and beat them, 24-20, in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own Eagles writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

If the Eagles are finally going to fix their scuffling offense, it will be a challenge, though Dallas has been very beatable in the air. The Cowboys play a ton of zone and play man coverage just 14.8% of the time, the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL. If the Eagles are going to figure out their inability to beat zones through the air, Sunday will be a big test, but one they should be able to ace with the right plan. Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 16 Jeff Neiburg

To read more of Neiburg’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup …

ESPN: ESPN is leaning toward the Eagles. Six of their 10 NFL analysts picked the Eagles. NFL.com: In a near sweep, four of five panelists are taking the Birds this week. CBS Sports: Similarly, six of eight CBS panelists are choosing the Eagles over the Cowboys. Sports Illustrated: Sports Illustrated is leaning toward the Eagles, with four of six writers taking the Eagles. USA Today: It’s the same at USA Today, with four of six liking the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: Bleacher Report’s panelists pick against the spread, and only three of seven think the Eagles will cover the 3.5 points. Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer has the Eagles winning, 27-24. But, like others, he also doesn’t think they’ll beat the spread.

Local media predictions

