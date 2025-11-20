Eagles remain a slight favorite heading into Dallas; plus player props for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and more

Coming off two straight prime-time wins over tough NFC North teams, the 8-2 Eagles travel to Arlington, Texas, for Sunday’s rematch with the Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. on Fox). A lot has changed for both teams since their Week 1 matchup kicked off the NFL season. While it has been a relatively smooth season for Philadelphia — at least in terms of wins and losses — Dallas (4-5-1) has been hindered by its defense, allowing the second most points per game (29.3).

But recent head-to-head history favors the Cowboys, as they have won five of their last six home matchups against the Birds. Dallas will look for that trend to continue in order to shrink the Eagles’ 3.5-game lead in the NFC East, the largest of any division leader in the NFL.

Here is a look at the updated odds and some player prop bets for Fox’s game of the week …

The Eagles opened the week as 4.5-point road favorites over Dallas. Following the Cowboys’ dominant win Monday night over the Las Vegas Raiders, the line has shifted in their favor.

FanDuel

Spread: Cowboys +3.5 (-122); Eagles +3.5 (+100) Moneyline: Cowboys (+150); Eagles (-178) Total: Over 47.5 (-115); Under 47.5 (-105)

DraftKings

Spread: Cowboys +3 (+100); Eagles -3 (-120) Moneyline: Cowboys (+145); Eagles (-175) Total: Over 47.5 (-118); Under 47.5 (-102)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talk after the Birds' Week 1 win at the Linc. The rematch is set for Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Read more Matt Rourke / AP

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards in three consecutive weeks. While the Eagles’ offense has struggled the past two weeks, they have also generally not been a pass-heavy team. Hurts ranks only 23rd among all quarterbacks in passing attempts over the course of the season.

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, is coming off a strong 268-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Raiders, although his two previous outings were much less impressive. The 10th-year signal caller ranks 5th leaguewide in passing yards (258.7 per game).

Fanduel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 205.5 (-114) Under 205.5 (-114) Dak Prescott Over 241.5 (-114) Under 241.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 205.5 (-114) Under 205.5 (-111) Dak Prescott Over 241.5 (-113) Under 241.5 (-111)

Passing touchdowns

Hurts has thrown for just one touchdown over the Eagles’ last two games, although he threw for seven combined touchdowns in the two games prior. Prescott has thrown for five touchdowns in his last two games, with four of the scores occurring last week. Both sportsbooks have the quarterbacks’ over/under set at 1.5 passing touchdowns for Sunday.

Fanduel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (-130) Under 1.5 (-102) Dak Prescott Over 1.5 (-114) Under 1.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (-114) Under 1.5 (-112) Dak Prescott Over 1.5 (-121) Under 1.5 (-106)

Running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Week 1 win over Dallas. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Rushing yards

Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 70 yards in three of his last four games, although he recorded 150 rushing yards in the one outlier. Over the course of the season, Barkley is rushing for two fewer yards per carry compared to last year, when the Penn State graduate was named offensive player of the year, and is on pace for 1,125 yards, down from 2,005.

On the other hand, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has rushed for over 70 yards in three of his last four games, including a 116-yard performance against Washington.

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 75.5 (-114) Under 75.5 (-114) Javonte Williams Over 66.5 (-114) Under 66.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 27.5 (-114) Under 27.5 (-114) Dak Prescott Over 11.5 (-114) Under 11.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 74.5 (-110) Under 74.5 (-114) Javonte Williams Over 67.5 (-115) Under 67.5 (-109) Jalen Hurts Over 28.5 (-113) Under 28.5 (-111) Dak Prescott Over 11.5 (-115) Under 11.5 (-100)

Receiving yards

Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have put up quiet performances over the last two weeks. Against Detroit on Sunday, Smith only caught one pass for eight yards, and against Green Bay, Brown only caught two passes for 13 yards. During each of the Eagles primary receivers’ better week, they notched 69 and 49 yards, respectively.

For the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb has posted over 65 yards in each of his last four games, and ranks sixth in yards per game across the NFL. His teammate, George Pickens, ranks third, and is coming off a 144-yard performance.

FanDuel

Over Under CeeDee Lamb Over 75.5 (-114) Under 75.5 (-114) George Pickens Over 66.5 (-114) Under 66.5 (-114) A.J. Brown Over 59.5 (-114) Under 59.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 58.5 (-114) Under 58.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 32.5 (-114) Under 32.5 (-114) Jake Ferguson Over 29.5 (-114) Under 29.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under CeeDee Lamb Over 74.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110) George Pickens Over 66.5 (-114) Under 66.5 (-110) A.J. Brown Over 60.5 (-114) Under 60.5 (-110) DeVonta Smith Over 59.5 (-114) Under 59.5 (-110) Dallas Goedert Over 32.5 (-114) Under 32.5 (-110) Jake Ferguson Over 30.5 (-113) Under 30.5 (-111)

Hurts scored the Eagles' lone touchdown Sunday night against Detroit. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Touchdown scorers

Against Detroit, Hurts was the lone touchdown scorer for the Eagles. For Dallas, Lamb, Pickens, and Ferguson all caught touchdowns, along with receiver Ryan Flournoy.

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -115 First TD +600 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -115 First TD +600 Javonte Williams Anytime TD -115 First TD +550 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +135 First TD +700 CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD +140 First TD +800 George Pickens Anytime TD +160 First TD +950 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +170 First TD +1000 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +185 First TD +1100 Jake Ferguson Anytime TD +210 First TD +1200

DraftKings

Anytime TD First TD Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -115 First TD +550 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -115 First TD +600 Javonte Williams Anytime TD -105 First TD +650 CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD +130 First TD +950 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +140 First TD +850 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +165 First TD +950 George Pickens Anytime TD +165 First TD +1100 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +190 First TD +1100 Jake Ferguson Anytime TD +195 First TD +1300