Eagles

Eagles remain a slight favorite heading into Dallas; plus player props for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and more

Will the Birds continue their winning streak? Or will the Cowboys get revenge for their season-opening loss at the Linc?

Jalen Hurts scores a first-quarter touchdown during the team's season-opening win over the Cowboys.
Jalen Hurts scores a first-quarter touchdown during the team's season-opening win over the Cowboys.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Coming off two straight prime-time wins over tough NFC North teams, the 8-2 Eagles travel to Arlington, Texas, for Sunday’s rematch with the Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. on Fox). A lot has changed for both teams since their Week 1 matchup kicked off the NFL season. While it has been a relatively smooth season for Philadelphia — at least in terms of wins and losses — Dallas (4-5-1) has been hindered by its defense, allowing the second most points per game (29.3).

Updated Eagles vs. Cowboys game odds
Passing yards props
Passing touchdowns
Rushing yards
Receiving yards
Touchdown scorers

But recent head-to-head history favors the Cowboys, as they have won five of their last six home matchups against the Birds. Dallas will look for that trend to continue in order to shrink the Eagles’ 3.5-game lead in the NFC East, the largest of any division leader in the NFL.

Here is a look at the updated odds and some player prop bets for Fox’s game of the week …

Updated Eagles vs. Cowboys game odds

The Eagles opened the week as 4.5-point road favorites over Dallas. Following the Cowboys’ dominant win Monday night over the Las Vegas Raiders, the line has shifted in their favor.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Cowboys +3.5 (-122); Eagles +3.5 (+100)

  2. Moneyline: Cowboys (+150); Eagles (-178)

  3. Total: Over 47.5 (-115); Under 47.5 (-105)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Cowboys +3 (+100); Eagles -3 (-120)

  2. Moneyline: Cowboys (+145); Eagles (-175)

  3. Total: Over 47.5 (-118); Under 47.5 (-102)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talk after the Birds' Week 1 win at the Linc. The rematch is set for Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talk after the Birds' Week 1 win at the Linc. The rematch is set for Sunday in Arlington, Texas.Read moreMatt Rourke / AP

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards in three consecutive weeks. While the Eagles’ offense has struggled the past two weeks, they have also generally not been a pass-heavy team. Hurts ranks only 23rd among all quarterbacks in passing attempts over the course of the season.

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, is coming off a strong 268-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Raiders, although his two previous outings were much less impressive. The 10th-year signal caller ranks 5th leaguewide in passing yards (258.7 per game).

Fanduel

Jalen Hurts
Over
205.5 (-114)
Under
205.5 (-114)
Dak Prescott
Over
241.5 (-114)
Under
241.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
205.5 (-114)
Under
205.5 (-111)
Dak Prescott
Over
241.5 (-113)
Under
241.5 (-111)

Passing touchdowns

Hurts has thrown for just one touchdown over the Eagles’ last two games, although he threw for seven combined touchdowns in the two games prior. Prescott has thrown for five touchdowns in his last two games, with four of the scores occurring last week. Both sportsbooks have the quarterbacks’ over/under set at 1.5 passing touchdowns for Sunday.

Fanduel

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (-130)
Under
1.5 (-102)
Dak Prescott
Over
1.5 (-114)
Under
1.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (-114)
Under
1.5 (-112)
Dak Prescott
Over
1.5 (-121)
Under
1.5 (-106)
Running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Week 1 win over Dallas.
Running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Week 1 win over Dallas.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Rushing yards

Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 70 yards in three of his last four games, although he recorded 150 rushing yards in the one outlier. Over the course of the season, Barkley is rushing for two fewer yards per carry compared to last year, when the Penn State graduate was named offensive player of the year, and is on pace for 1,125 yards, down from 2,005.

On the other hand, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has rushed for over 70 yards in three of his last four games, including a 116-yard performance against Washington.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
75.5 (-114)
Under
75.5 (-114)
Javonte Williams
Over
66.5 (-114)
Under
66.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
27.5 (-114)
Under
27.5 (-114)
Dak Prescott
Over
11.5 (-114)
Under
11.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
74.5 (-110)
Under
74.5 (-114)
Javonte Williams
Over
67.5 (-115)
Under
67.5 (-109)
Jalen Hurts
Over
28.5 (-113)
Under
28.5 (-111)
Dak Prescott
Over
11.5 (-115)
Under
11.5 (-100)

Receiving yards

Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have put up quiet performances over the last two weeks. Against Detroit on Sunday, Smith only caught one pass for eight yards, and against Green Bay, Brown only caught two passes for 13 yards. During each of the Eagles primary receivers’ better week, they notched 69 and 49 yards, respectively.

For the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb has posted over 65 yards in each of his last four games, and ranks sixth in yards per game across the NFL. His teammate, George Pickens, ranks third, and is coming off a 144-yard performance.

FanDuel

CeeDee Lamb
Over
75.5 (-114)
Under
75.5 (-114)
George Pickens
Over
66.5 (-114)
Under
66.5 (-114)
A.J. Brown
Over
59.5 (-114)
Under
59.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
58.5 (-114)
Under
58.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
32.5 (-114)
Under
32.5 (-114)
Jake Ferguson
Over
29.5 (-114)
Under
29.5 (-114)

DraftKings

CeeDee Lamb
Over
74.5 (-110)
Under
60.5 (-110)
George Pickens
Over
66.5 (-114)
Under
66.5 (-110)
A.J. Brown
Over
60.5 (-114)
Under
60.5 (-110)
DeVonta Smith
Over
59.5 (-114)
Under
59.5 (-110)
Dallas Goedert
Over
32.5 (-114)
Under
32.5 (-110)
Jake Ferguson
Over
30.5 (-113)
Under
30.5 (-111)
Hurts scored the Eagles' lone touchdown Sunday night against Detroit.
Hurts scored the Eagles' lone touchdown Sunday night against Detroit.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Touchdown scorers

Against Detroit, Hurts was the lone touchdown scorer for the Eagles. For Dallas, Lamb, Pickens, and Ferguson all caught touchdowns, along with receiver Ryan Flournoy.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+600
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+600
Javonte Williams
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+550
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+135
First TD
+700
CeeDee Lamb
Anytime TD
+140
First TD
+800
George Pickens
Anytime TD
+160
First TD
+950
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+170
First TD
+1000
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+185
First TD
+1100
Jake Ferguson
Anytime TD
+210
First TD
+1200

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+550
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
-115
First TD
+600
Javonte Williams
Anytime TD
-105
First TD
+650
CeeDee Lamb
Anytime TD
+130
First TD
+950
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+140
First TD
+850
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+165
First TD
+950
George Pickens
Anytime TD
+165
First TD
+1100
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+190
First TD
+1100
Jake Ferguson
Anytime TD
+195
First TD
+1300
