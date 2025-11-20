Eagles remain a slight favorite heading into Dallas; plus player props for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and more
Will the Birds continue their winning streak? Or will the Cowboys get revenge for their season-opening loss at the Linc?
Coming off two straight prime-time wins over tough NFC North teams, the 8-2 Eagles travel to Arlington, Texas, for Sunday’s rematch with the Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. on Fox). A lot has changed for both teams since their Week 1 matchup kicked off the NFL season. While it has been a relatively smooth season for Philadelphia — at least in terms of wins and losses — Dallas (4-5-1) has been hindered by its defense, allowing the second most points per game (29.3).
But recent head-to-head history favors the Cowboys, as they have won five of their last six home matchups against the Birds. Dallas will look for that trend to continue in order to shrink the Eagles’ 3.5-game lead in the NFC East, the largest of any division leader in the NFL.
Here is a look at the updated odds and some player prop bets for Fox’s game of the week …
Updated Eagles vs. Cowboys game odds
The Eagles opened the week as 4.5-point road favorites over Dallas. Following the Cowboys’ dominant win Monday night over the Las Vegas Raiders, the line has shifted in their favor.
Spread: Cowboys +3.5 (-122); Eagles +3.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Cowboys (+150); Eagles (-178)
Total: Over 47.5 (-115); Under 47.5 (-105)
Spread: Cowboys +3 (+100); Eagles -3 (-120)
Moneyline: Cowboys (+145); Eagles (-175)
Total: Over 47.5 (-118); Under 47.5 (-102)
» READ MORE: Eagles drama is ‘disrespectful’ to Jalen Hurts; DeSean Jackson stirs the pot; and what else they’re saying
Passing yards props
Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards in three consecutive weeks. While the Eagles’ offense has struggled the past two weeks, they have also generally not been a pass-heavy team. Hurts ranks only 23rd among all quarterbacks in passing attempts over the course of the season.
Dak Prescott, on the other hand, is coming off a strong 268-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Raiders, although his two previous outings were much less impressive. The 10th-year signal caller ranks 5th leaguewide in passing yards (258.7 per game).
» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 12: Here are the numbers that matter
Passing touchdowns
Hurts has thrown for just one touchdown over the Eagles’ last two games, although he threw for seven combined touchdowns in the two games prior. Prescott has thrown for five touchdowns in his last two games, with four of the scores occurring last week. Both sportsbooks have the quarterbacks’ over/under set at 1.5 passing touchdowns for Sunday.
Rushing yards
Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 70 yards in three of his last four games, although he recorded 150 rushing yards in the one outlier. Over the course of the season, Barkley is rushing for two fewer yards per carry compared to last year, when the Penn State graduate was named offensive player of the year, and is on pace for 1,125 yards, down from 2,005.
On the other hand, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has rushed for over 70 yards in three of his last four games, including a 116-yard performance against Washington.
» READ MORE: Why is A.J. Brown struggling against zone coverage? Here’s what the film says about his inconsistency.
Receiving yards
Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have put up quiet performances over the last two weeks. Against Detroit on Sunday, Smith only caught one pass for eight yards, and against Green Bay, Brown only caught two passes for 13 yards. During each of the Eagles primary receivers’ better week, they notched 69 and 49 yards, respectively.
For the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb has posted over 65 yards in each of his last four games, and ranks sixth in yards per game across the NFL. His teammate, George Pickens, ranks third, and is coming off a 144-yard performance.
Touchdown scorers
Against Detroit, Hurts was the lone touchdown scorer for the Eagles. For Dallas, Lamb, Pickens, and Ferguson all caught touchdowns, along with receiver Ryan Flournoy.