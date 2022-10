Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) picks up the first down during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Read more

The Eagles got the ball back quickly with an interception from C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cashed in on a short field with A.J. Brown’s second touchdown of the season.

Starting at the Cowboys’ 44, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott led the Eagles to the end zone, rushing for a total of 19 yards and 10 yards, respectively.

On the drive’s seventh play, Hurts found Brown along the right side who dodged and twisted to get into the end zone to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.