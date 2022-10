Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Read more

The Eagles have answered after a scoreless third quarter with a touchdown from DeVonta Smith to cap a 13 play, 75-yard drive.

After the Cowboys cut the lead to 20-17, the Eagles used their run game to regroup and get down the field once again.

Hurts found A.J. Brown for 22 yards at the Dallas 7-yard line. The Eagles then scored with a short right pass to DeVonta Smith for the six points.