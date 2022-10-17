Following a great defensive stop from Marcus Epps to end the Cowboys’ drive, the Eagles answered with a touchdown from running back Miles Sanders.

The 80-yard drive started with a short pass right, finding Jack Stoll for his second catch of the year with 21 yards. The Eagles continued to move the chains thanks to Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown.

Breakthroughs on third down served the Eagles well, one of them being a quarterback sneak from Jalen Hurts to pick up a first down.

Following a first down from neutral zone infraction, Sanders ran in from 5 yards out, putting the Eagles up 7-0 in the second quarter.