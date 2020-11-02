👍 -- Back from injury, Edwards had a career game. The Eagles linebacker finished with a game-high 12 tackles and had the fourth-quarter strip sack that ended the Cowboys' threat. Has Edwards done enough to be on the field for all three downs? He certainly should be out there more than Nate Gerry, whenever he returns.
👍 -- The Eagles safety scooped up Edwards' forced fumble -- after Vinny Curry tried and failed himself -- and ran the other way 53 yards for the game-clinching touchdown. Perhaps more impressive, McLeod came up with the late pooch punt after a mad scramble for the ball.
👎 -- Four turnovers. Sixteen on the season. The Eagles quarterback took another step back after seemingly making progress over the previous four games. Wentz could have lost the game, but his defense and the other quarterback saved his tail.
🤷♂️ -- His game play and play calling in the first half was confusing. You typically have to throw early in the NFL to win, but Pederson got away from Boston Scott for stretches, and several of his third- and fourth-down calls were mystifying. And what’s up with all the trick plays? But a win is a win.
👎 -- He had happy feet from the first snap and was ill-equipped to lead the Cowboys down the field. But the Eagles' struggles on offense kept Dallas in the game. It should have never been as close as it was with DiNucci under center.
👍 -- Graham followed up his game-ending strip sack against the New York Giants 10 days ago with another early and after the Cowboys reached the red zone. The Eagles defensive end has seven sacks on the season and needs just three more to set a career best.
👍 -- The Eagles receiver continues to impress. Fulgham caught a team-high six catches for 78 yards and his fourth touchdown in five games.
🤷♂️ -- That he was cleared to return came as a bit of a surprise, and apparently to Pederson, as well, because Goedert was hardly involved. The tight end was targeted only once, but did catch it for 15 yards to help set up the Eagles' second offensive touchdown.
👍 -- He set a career mark with 63 rushing yards by halftime. Scott wasn’t as active in the second half, but he’s done a fine job overall with Miles Sanders still nursing a knee injury.
🤷♂️ -- He caught his first NFL touchdown on a two-yard sprint out, and had two more short grabs, including a two-point conversion. But Reagor struggles to get open downfield and could have pulled in a long Wentz pass in the end zone late in the game.
👎 -- The Eagles got some key pieces back Sunday, including Goedert, Edwards, cornerback Avonte Maddox, and tackle Jason Peters, but the injury hits just keep coming. Cornerback Darius Slay left with an ankle injury and defensive tackle Malik Jackson left with another quadriceps injury.
👎 -- If you like sloppy quarterback play, boneheaded coaching and mistake-filled football, then Sunday night was like Christmas morning.