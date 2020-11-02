Which is understandable, even for a fifth-year player making $128 million and one who has made a Pro Bowl. He’s finally the unquestioned leader of the team after leaning on Malcolm Jenkins to do that job for four years. He’s missed the biggest games of the year the past three seasons due to injury, and in two of those seasons, Nick Foles succeeded in his absence. Wentz has to pass a statue of Foles' finest hour, in Super Bowl LII, every time he plays at Lincoln Financial Field.