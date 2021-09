Eagles tight end Zach Ertz during warm-ups before the Eagles play at the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Read more

The Eagles have struggled for most of their game against the Cowboys on Monday, but Zach Ertz’s first touchdown of the season is keeping the Eagles alive. His 3-yard TD reception cut the Dallas lead to 27-14 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.

The veteran Ertz also had a 27-yard reception on the drive. The drive also featured Jalen Hurts and Quez Watkins connecting on a third-down pass play for 41 yards.