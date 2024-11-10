Zack Attack: The Eagles’ turnover bonanza vs. Cowboys was sparked by bargain LB Zack Baun

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the aftermath of Nakobe Dean’s game-sealing interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Zack Baun celebrated as if he made the pick himself, just as he does for all of his partner’s big plays. But the jubilation between the Eagles’ starting inside linebacker duo didn’t last long.

Dean, the 23-year-old who is in his first year as a full-time starter in the defense, had a wise message to his teammate:

“We know how the league is,” Dean recalled following the Eagles’ 34-6 blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “We know how fans are. It’s always, ‘What have you done for me lately,’ the league. We can go catch the game-winning pick last game. Now, it’s like, alright, what are we going to do this game to help our team win and take that next step?”

Baun was the one with the answer on Sunday. The 27-year-old inside linebacker forced a pair of fumbles that led to Eagles recoveries and scooped up one for himself against the Cowboys. His trio of plays contributed to five total takeaways for the Eagles defense, marking the team’s first five-takeaway game since 2022 (Oct. 2 against the Jaguars).

Baun’s first forced fumble in the second quarter was one of the most significant, shifting the momentum away from the home team and putting the Eagles on a path toward domination for the rest of the evening. At that time, the Cowboys sought their first lead of the game down 7-3. They had been driving for roughly six minutes and finally reached the red zone.

With Cooper Rush at the helm of the offense, the Cowboys were riding running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle on the series, combining for five touches for 36 yards on the possession until they reached the Eagles’ 6-yard line. On first-and-goal, Rush handed off to Elliott once again, attempting to run up the middle toward the goal line with the hope of scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Baun, just as he had earlier in the drive when he stuffed the running back for a loss of a yard, spoiled the party.

As the inside linebacker lowered his pads to wrap up Elliott, his left shoulder knocked the ball loose, sending it flying into the end zone. Cooper DeJean scooped up the ball for a touchback, preventing the Cowboys from earning a lead that they never acquired at any point throughout the afternoon. For Baun, the focus on takeaways throughout the week has started to translate in the last three-game stretch.

“I know the linebacker room, especially, but the whole defense has just been making it such a point of emphasis in practice, and that’s where everything’s done,” Baun said. “That’s where the block destruction, being able to get on and off blocks, the communication, that’s where it all starts is practice. Just taking those habits into the game. I’m glad we’re seeing things show up in the game.”

After Baun’s forced fumble in the second quarter, the Eagles quickly pulled away with the lead, going up 28-6 late in the third. Still, Baun didn’t let up. He earned his first takeaway of the night when he recovered the loose ball on Bryce Huff’s strip sack of Rush. Early in the fourth quarter, Baun wreaked havoc again when he popped the ball out of tight end Jake Ferguson’s hands with his helmet and Reed Blankenship recovered the forced fumble.

In addition to the two forced fumbles and the fumble recovery, Baun finished the night with a team-high eight tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Baun now has his hands (and shoulder pads and helmet) in five takeaways for the Eagles this season, a total that motivates Dean.

“I’m competitive with Zack,” Dean said. “He’s whooping my ass right now. So I’ve got to get right.”

That sense of friendly competition bonds Baun and Dean, a pair of players who have quickly jelled in newfound roles this season. Before signing with the Eagles to a one-year deal in the offseason, Baun had mostly been a special teams ace for the New Orleans Saints for four seasons. When he got on the field on defense, he primarily contributed at outside linebacker.

But Vic Fangio saw the potential in Baun to not only move to a new position, but also assume a role as a starter for the first time. While increased opportunity has given Baun the chance to thrive, there’s a deeper reason behind his ascension in Philadelphia.

“I compare it a lot to the time I transferred high schools,” Baun said. “I was kind of uncomfortable in my old high school. Kind of stood out and when I transferred, I felt like I could be myself and be me and that’s exactly how I feel with this team. They embrace me so much, the coaches, the players, the cafeteria staff, everyone just accepted me like a big family. The people in the building made it really easy for me to transition here.”

Through nine games, Baun leads the team with 87 tackles. He and Dean both have a pair of sacks apiece, tying for the fourth most on the team. Going into Week 10, only San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner grades out higher than Baun does in coverage among the league’s inside linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.

When Baun signed his one-year deal with the Eagles, he said that he saw Philly as a place where he could propel his career forward. He aspired to ink a long-term deal and provide for his family. While his play may warrant the investment in a city that has lacked high-caliber linebackers in recent years, Baun said he isn’t thinking about the future in the middle of the season.

“It’s one game at a time,” Baun said. “I’m just trying to get better. The linebacker room’s trying to get better. This defense is trying to get better, and I’m glad it’s showing up.”