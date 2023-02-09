Move over, Meek Mill. The Eagles are rocking to Creed on this Super Bowl run.

The Eagles were fueled five years ago by Meek Mill on their way to the Super Bowl. This time, they’ll see if Creed can play the right notes.

The Eagles opened practice Wednesday with Creed tunes blasting after Lane Johnson texted Nick Sirianni to add the 90s rock band to the playlist. The Birds played the band — best known for songs like “With Arms Wide Open” and “Higher” — last week at one of their final practices in South Philly before departing for the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know if he thinks I’m the DJ or what, but I guess he knows I can get things done,” Sirianni said after the Eagles started practice by jamming to “My Sacrifice.”

The credit (or perhaps the blame) belongs to Chris Long, as the defensive end of the 2018 Super Bowl champion Birds texted Johnson a picture of Creed’s debut album. Johnson listened to the tracks and then started doing his best Scott Stapp in the huddle.

“I like a few of their songs,” Johnson said. “I remember back in the 90s, I think I was in sixth grade and they were big at that time. It’s like my childhood songs.”

Cam Jurgens said Creed has “kind of juiced us up.”

“It just makes me laugh,” Jurgens said. “I remember that Creed performance at halftime so many years ago on Thanksgiving. Legendary.”

The Eagles rallied in 2017 behind Meek Mill as they ran into Super Bowl LII with “Dreams and Nightmares” playing. The song was the team’s anthem and fans rapped along with it. Five years later, it may be a challenge to get the city on board as Creed might be one of the most polarizing bands of the 90s. Just don’t tell that to the Birds.

“There is no Creed slander in our locker room,” Jurgens said.