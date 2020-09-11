When the Eagles released cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc last weekend, the thinking was that he’d been given a wink and a nod on his way out of the NovaCare Complex.
LeBlanc, who was released Sunday and re-signed g day, Monday, said there was no such backroom deal. The roster move was done to clear space on the 53-man roster before players placed on injured reserve made room for LeBlanc’s return.
“I was just brought up and released,” LeBlanc said. “Got released and obviously, you have to go through the whole protocol with other teams having interest and things like that, but this is where I wanted to be and I signed back here. I know the playbook, didn’t want to go anywhere else and learn a new playbook and get into all that. ... I love the fans, love Philadelphia as a city, love the organization and what it stands for.”
LeBlanc, whose four years of NFL experience includes two with the Eagles, had enough tenure in the NFL to avoid being put on waivers when the team released him. Because LeBlanc was a free agent rather than a waived player, he could choose where he wanted to sign rather than being obligated to go to whichever team claimed him on the waiver wire.
The 26-year-old from West Palm Beach, Fla., said he heard from other teams during his short stint on the market, but he wanted to stay with the Eagles.
“Had some interest, but to be honest, I’m just thankful to be back with the Philadelphia Eagles,” LeBlanc said.
Doug Pederson spoke to the media Friday for the first time since three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz voiced frustration with failed discussions over a contract extension.
On Thursday, Ertz emphasized his desire to play for the Eagles his entire career and questioned the team’s desire to facilitate that wish.
″I’m kind of an emotional guy when it comes to football,” the 29-year-old said. “I kind of play with my heart, as much as I can. Obviously, it’s been frustrating at times, it’s been difficult. I’ve said all along I want to be here for the long run. I don’t know for sure if that feeling is mutual.
“I don’t think it should be that hard to get a deal done right now,” Ertz added.
When asked about Ertz’s comments, Pederson commended his production while hesitating to comment on the financial side of the issue.
“Look, I’m not going to get into a ton of this because my expertise is not necessarily the contract stuff and those types of issues,” Pederson said. “All I know is Zach Ertz is a tremendous football player, he’s a great person, love having him on this football team. He is a leader, and he’s helped us, gosh, he’s helped us win a lot of games around here. ... We get along extremely well. I love having him. We game plan for him. I just hope we can put all that behind us and move on to football.”
Eagles running back Boston Scott has raised more than $8,000 to help support those affected by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, La.
Scott, a Baton Rouge native and Louisiana Tech alum, launched the fundraiser on GoFundMe to help victims of the Category 4 storm that caused so much destruction roughly two hours from his hometown late last month.
“I know a lot of people aren’t familiar with hurricanes and just the devastation and the damage that they can cause over time,” Scott said. “Lake Charles isn’t necessarily the biggest city and I think they estimate anywhere from $8-10 billion in damage and it just wasn’t getting as much national attention as, say, New Orleans.”
Scott’s goal is to raise at least $50,000.