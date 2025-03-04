Eagles to cut corner James Bradberry as they continue to revamp their secondary

The Eagles are releasing veteran defensive back James Bradberry according to league sources confirming an NFL Network report.

The 31-year-old cornerback spent the entire season on injured reserve after suffering an Achilles injury in August and is now set to hit free agency. The move comes one day after the Eagles released Bradberry’s position mate Darius Slay, indicative of the team’s shift toward a younger, potentially cheaper secondary built around Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The move will be designated as a post June-1 release, which will clear $2.1 million in salary cap space for the Eagles according to online database Over the Cap. He was previously set to count for roughly $5.2 million against the cap in the final season of a three-year deal worth up to $38 million.

Bradberry’s tenure with the Eagles featured some high-level play in the early going, but some low moments to foreshadow his release. The former second-round pick out of Samford who spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Giants was named second-team All-Pro in 2022, logging three interceptions and allowing a reception on just 46.9% of his targets according to Pro Football Focus. Still, his career year ended on a sour note when he was called for a costly defensive holding penalty in the final two minutes of the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Along with the rest of the Eagles defense, Bradberry’s play regressed significantly the following year. He allowed a league-worst 10 touchdown catches according to PFF and gave up 13.1 yards per reception, numbers which led to Bradberry switching to safety last offseason after the team selected both Mitchell and DeJean to shore up the cornerback position.

When asked about the position switch before the aforementioned Achilles injury, Bradberry said he knew it would improve his chances of making the team after an offseason of uncertainty about whether the Eagles would release or trade him.

“I kind of figured they were going to draft corners anyway because I didn’t play too well,” he said. “Now, I’m learning safety. Those guys [cornerbacks] are getting a lot more reps.”

Bradberry logged four interceptions, 30 pass breakups, and 98 total tackles during his tenure with the Eagles. After watching the Eagles’ Super Bowl run on IR, he said last month that he did feel part of the team despite being sidelined. He also expressed gratitude for the Eagles organization and its fans.

”I’m glad I got to experience, one, I would say, the Philadelphia Eagles fan base,” Bradberry said. “Greatest fan base in the world. I’m glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“And I’m just thankful that it ended with a Super Bowl ring.”

The decision to move on from Bradberry and Slay will leave the Eagles significantly younger and less experienced along the margins of the cornerback depth chart. The team has 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo under contract for the next two seasons, but the former Georgia standout has primarily played on special teams to this point in his career.

It’s worth noting Isaiah Rodgers, the Eagles’ primary backup outside cornerback last year, is also an unrestricted free agent who could command a market to start elsewhere after handling his relief role well. The 27-year-old played 36% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps, started three games, and had six total pass breakups.