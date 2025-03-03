Eagles are releasing cornerback Darius Slay, NFL source says

The Eagles are releasing Darius Slay, a league source confirmed Monday to The Inquirer.

Slay, 34, had one year remaining on his contract that was set to carry a $13.8 million salary-cap hit in 2025, according to Over The Cap. A league source also confirmed that Slay’s release will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, providing the team $4.3 million in cap savings for the 2025 season.

Over the course of his five seasons with the Eagles as a starting outside cornerback, Slay earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods (2021-23) and helped the team to his first career Super Bowl win this year.

Slay is a 12-year veteran who spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions before his 2020 trade to the Eagles. He had said earlier this year that he wants to play one more season in the NFL, with the Eagles or another team.

“I don’t want to [leave the Eagles],” Slay said in January. “But if I wanted to do 13, if it’s got to be somewhere else, it will be. But I don’t want to. I’d love to stay here, do my last year here, for sure. ‘Cause I ain’t doing no other than 13.”

Staff writer EJ Smith contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.