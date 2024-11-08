Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Cooper Rush are looking forward to facing Eagles: ‘This is why you prepare’

There’s not much to be happy about for Dallas fans after the Cowboys lost their third straight game with Sunday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons — dropping them to 3-5 this season. To rub more salt in the wound, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the loss and surgery could be on the horizon for the star quarterback.

Now, Dallas will rely on backup Cooper Rush ahead of its matchup with the Eagles. Even without Prescott, there is still one thing Cowboys fans can smile about — linebacker Micah Parsons may be making his return soon.

Parsons “feels great”

Parsons practiced on Wednesday for the first time after he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

“I feel great,” Parsons told reporters. “My chances are high [to play on Sunday]. We’re just trying to see how the practice would go. See what measures we got to take to see how we’re going to play this game … I just got to get the feel of the rush. I feel like I’m starting all over. My lungs was hurting out there so you know. It’s basically like I’m restarting my season all over again. So, it’s just going to be an interesting week.”

Parsons was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, making his status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles unclear. But the Dallas linebacker is looking forward to the reunion with his former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley.

“I know it’s tough,” Parsons said. “That’s like a big brother to me but you know, at the end of the day I know he’s going to come with it, he knows I’m going to come with it. So, it’s going to be an exciting matchup.”

This isn’t the first time Parsons has talked about Barkley and the Eagles. Earlier this week on his podcast, he praised the running back for his performance so far in the season.

His praise continued on Wednesday when he told reporters what makes Barkley a fierce competitor.

“It’s his confidence. I’m not saying his confidence in what he believes in but his confidence in people going to make the right blocks,” Parsons said. “He’s just playing his reads, he’s playing running back so peacefully. A lot of people doubted that he would have that success. But just like his rookie year, you put the weapons outside of him, you can’t stack the box against him … Now that he got some help out there man, it’s been a night and day difference.”

Rush: ‘This is why you prepare’

Once again, the Cowboys turn to backup Rush. After Prescott suffered a broken right thumb in the team’s opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, Rush stepped in — going 4-1 as a starter.

When asked why he decided to stay with the Cowboys after the 2022 run, Rush responded, “It’s a great room, great spot, great place. We’ve been good for a while. A lot of great coaches and a good offense. It’s a system and a place I know and am comfortable with.”

Almost two years later after his last NFL start, which came at Lincoln Financial Field in a loss to the Eagles, Rush is prepared for his next challenge.

“It’s exciting,” Rush said. “This is why you work, this is why you prepare. To go and start … I’m older [than the 2022 run], I’ve seen more. I’ve done more and I’ve gotten better as a player over the years so it’s exciting.”

