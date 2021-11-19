The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2025 with Dallas Goedert that will make him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

The team announced the deal Friday, which is worth up to $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

Goedert, 26, became the Eagles’ clear-cut No. 1 tight end last month after the team traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals and now he has cashed in. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but expressed a desire to stay with the Eagles going into the season.

Goedert has 29 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns so far this season and is on pace to set a career high with 14.8 yards per reception.

The Eagles drafted Goedert out of South Dakota State in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft with the plan to use him alongside Ertz and eventually take over as the No. 1 tight end. During the first three years of his career, the team heavily deployed 12-personnel with him and Ertz sharing the field, which limited his production a bit as Ertz took the majority of the targets.

Still, Goedert flashed potential when featured in the offense. Last year, he had 46 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns while Ertz battled through an injury.

At roughly $14.75 million per year, Goedert’s deal should rank second behind only George Kittle in average annual value; he’s just ahead of Travis Kelce at $14.3 million. The salary cap is expected to rise considerably in the offseason, though.

Goedert’s deal comes in just ahead of the one the Ravens signed Mark Andrews to earlier this season. Andrews got $56 million with $37 million guaranteed. He’s the same age and his stats are slightly better than Goedert’s. The 2018 third-round pick had 58 catches for 701 yards last season and surpassed the 800-yard mark the season before.