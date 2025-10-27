The Eagles and Dallas Goedert could have parted ways. Instead, the tight end is having a career year.

Let’s allow Jordan Mailata to explain the season Dallas Goedert is having in the way Mailata does best, with a touch of swearing and some humorous perspective.

“That [expletive] guy,” Mailata said Sunday after Goedert caught two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 38-20 win over the New York Giants. “We almost didn’t bring him back. Can you believe that [stuff]? How funny is that? How funny is that?”

Advertisement

Yes, there was a time during the offseason when it appeared as if the Eagles would part ways with Goedert after seven seasons. Goedert himself even confronted that possibility before the Eagles reworked his contract to bring him back on a one-year deal worth more than $10 million but less than the original $14.25 million that would’ve been owed to him on his previous deal.

Just how valuable has Goedert been to the Eagles? He is tied for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns with seven. He reached a new career-high with his sixth touchdown of the season on a second-quarter score Sunday and then got to the end zone again early in the fourth quarter to extend the Eagles’ lead to 31-13 and put the game out of reach.

» READ MORE: No, the Eagles aren’t better without A.J. Brown, but for one game they were

Goedert’s return to the Eagles benefited both parties. The Eagles didn’t have many better alternatives, and Goedert was coming off of a 2024 season where he played in a career-low 10 games thanks to multiple injuries. Imagine the dollar signs he’s seeing right now with seven touchdowns in seven games. He will be a free agent after the season.

“I’ve just been enjoying this season,” the 30-year-old Goedert said Sunday. “Not too worried about the future, just trying to be where my feet are, enjoying it.

“It’s been a lot of fun and we just got to keep getting better. There’s a lot of season left and we want to win a lot more games. Not worried about personal things. It’s a cool little stat, but I’m just trying to help the team win.”

He has been doing that, especially in the red zone, where the Eagles have been the most prolific team in the NFL. Goedert said the red zone philosophy has changed a little bit this year under new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. After Sunday, the Eagles are at 17 touchdowns in 20 trips, good for an NFL-best 85% success rate. Six of Goedert’s seven scores have come in the red zone.

The Eagles didn’t have A.J. Brown on Sunday, so they went to their big-body tight end instead, on what happened to be national tight ends day. The Eagles lined Goedert up left on the outside of the formation for a second-and-2 from the 6-yard line near the end of the first half. Goedert ran a quick slant toward the middle of the field, then caught the ball at the first-down marker before barreling through two defenders for the touchdown.

» READ MORE: The Eagles had two games to get themselves right before their bye. They did that and then some.

His second touchdown was even prettier. The Eagles ran a run-pass option on a second-and-8 from the 17-yard line. It’s a play they like to run and often do it well. Goedert started on the left side of the formation and worked right after the snap. Jalen Hurts put the ball in Tank Bigsby’s stomach, but pulled it out. The linebacker charged with covering Goedert slipped, and Goedert changed his trajectory with the end zone in mind.

“Usually I catch it going to the flat,” Goedert said. “They kind of squeezed the linebacker and I felt like I could get vertical.”

Vertical he went. Goedert caught the ball at the 9-yard line, turned toward the end zone and held the ball out ahead of him as he crossed the goal line.

Asked about hitting his career-high already, Goedert said, “keep it going. Let’s get some more.”

As for Mailata, the left tackle said he’s not surprised by Goedert’s fast start.

“That guy works his ass off during the week. He really does,” Mailata said. “I think we’re pretty lucky to have the people we have in this room because they’re hard workers and I think it sets the culture for the young guys to see hard work is always rewarded.”