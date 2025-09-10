Tight end Dallas Goedert misses Eagles practice with a knee injury

Dallas Goedert did not participate in the Eagles’ first practice of the week Wednesday ahead of their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old tight end was listed on the injury report with a knee ailment. Goedert did not appear limited by injury throughout the Eagles’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, as he took 52 offensive snaps (83%) and was on the field until the final Jalen Hurts kneel-down.

Advertisement

While Hurts had just 19 completions for 152 yards in the opener, his most frequent target was Goedert. The veteran tight end caught all seven of his targets for 44 yards, picking up two first downs along the way. He also forced one missed tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

» READ MORE: Despite his struggles, Eagles CB Adoree’ Jackson is likely to start against Chiefs

The Eagles have two more practices before they leave for Sunday’s road matchup against the Chiefs, so Goedert still has time to work his way back if the injury isn’t considered long-term.

His presence will be all the more important as the Eagles set out to improve upon their Week 1 performance in the passing game. While Hurts was efficient, completing 82.6% of his attempts, the offense generated just one explosive passing play — a 51-yard completion to Jahan Dotson. Hurts’ next-longest completion was a 9-yard pass to Goedert.

Goedert has been no stranger to injury throughout his tenure in Philadelphia. Last season alone, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end missed seven games with various ailments, including a hamstring injury that sidelined him from Weeks 7-9 and a knee problem that put him on injured reserve from Weeks 14-17. Still, Goedert was one of Hurts’ most efficient receivers in 2024, catching 80.8% of his targets (the team high among receivers with at least 20 targets).

This offseason, Goedert agreed to restructure the final year of his deal, taking a pay cut to stay in Philadelphia for his eighth season.

Aside from Goedert’s knee injury, the Eagles are mostly healthy heading into their second game of the season. Landon Dickerson, who was listed on the injury report with a back injury ahead of the season opener and dropped out early in the fourth quarter, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback Tanner McKee, who was inactive against the Cowboys as he recovers from a fractured right thumb, did not participate in practice again. He was present on the field, just as he was last week, but did not throw in drills. If McKee can’t go on Sunday, Sam Howell would be in line to back up Hurts for a second week.

» READ MORE: New Eagles defensive end Za’Darius Smith says he still has ‘a lot more left in the tank’

Will Shipley, the backup running back to Saquon Barkley, did not participate with an oblique injury. He exited Thursday’s game late in the first half, appearing to get hurt on kickoff coverage. He observed Wednesday’s session from the sideline.

Second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt was added to the injury report with a hip issue. Still, he was a limited participant in practice.