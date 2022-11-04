Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is making it known that tight end Dallas Goedert deserves his flowers.

Goedert strung together another dynamite performance — eight catches, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown — during Thursday night’s win against the Texans.

“I double down on this — Dallas Goedert needs to be in the conversation of best tight ends in the NFL,” Sirianni said Friday. “He’s a big-time player. He can do it many different ways. He does it in the intermediate-, short-, and screen-passing game. He’s an all-around good blocker. There aren’t a lot of guys like him. Jalen Hurts has full trust in him. Our offensive coaches and myself have full trust in him.

“We know when we need a big play, there’s certain plays that we call for Dallas, and we know he’s going to be successful.”

Goedert was nearly unstoppable against the Texans, which repeatedly deployed a Cover 2 base defense. The fifth-year tight end has never earned All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition in his career, but Goedert is making a strong case while helping lead the Eagles to an 8-0 record for the first time in franchise history.

Out of eight games, Goedert has exceeded 60-plus receiving yards in six contests; he has recorded 40 catches and 521 yards. Goedert is currently averaging 65.1 yards per game, which leads all NFC tight ends and ranks second in the NFL behind only Travis Kelce.

Goedert was especially clutch in Week 9. With the Eagles leading by only four points in the fourth quarter, Hurts conducted a 10-play drive that spanned 75 yards and was capped by a 4-yard receiving touchdown by Goedert. Of the team’s 10 plays, Hurts connected with Goedert on five clutch completions.

“They’ve got great chemistry,” Sirianni said of Hurts and Goedert. “There was a third-down play yesterday where we completed it on a corner route to Dallas. It was just a great touch by Jalen, knowing where exactly Dallas was going to be, that he was going to be right in front of the safety and behind the corner in Cover 2. That trust was on full display. Jalen trusts Dallas. You tend to trust guys who are the best players at their position in the NFL.”

Said Goedert: “Anytime my number gets called, I want to make the play. It goes to show the different things our offense can do. I like to say whenever they get me the ball it works for the offense. It doesn’t matter what we call, we have great playmakers on this team. Like what Jalen says — if it’s not coming to me, it’s fun to get the popcorn and watch what the other people do when they get the ball in their hands.”

For a majority of Thursday’s game, the attention was on Goedert, who set a season high in receiving yards with his fourth career 100-yard outing.

“He put us on his back today,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “This is me speaking, friendship aside. He’s a really good tight end. I think he’s definitely one of the best. Just week in and week out, he does all the dirty work. The sky is the limit for Dallas. He’s a great, great player. Dallas is tough to bring down.”