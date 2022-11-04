HOUSTON — After he took care of business by tossing a 17-yard, go-ahead touchdown to A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts paid homage to his hometown upon his return.

The Eagles quarterback has unveiled a collection of celebrations whenever he’s thrown or run for a score in his three NFL seasons. But he had never done the “Southside,” a dance that sprung from the song of the same name by Houston rapper Lil’ Keke.

Welcome to the uh Southside,

No, uh-uh, I said the Southside of H-Town

“How’d you know about that?” Hurts said when asked about it. “My brother taught me that.”

Hurts’ brother, Averion Jr., along with most of his family, got to see Hurts’ tribute to his East Texas roots, along with another splendid outing by the quarterback as the Eagles outlasted the pesky Texans, 29-17, at NRG Stadium on Thursday.

The victory moved the team to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and further legitimized not only Hurts’ grip on the Eagles’ long-term plans at the most important position in football, but also his candidacy as the NFL’s most valuable player through the first half of the season.

Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushed nine times for 23 yards. He wasn’t as pinpoint with his throws as he was last week against the Steelers. And he wasn’t as dynamic on the ground as he was earlier in the season. Hurts also had his first lost fumble of the season.

But there were enough passes and dazzling escapes from the pocket to make his parents, Averion Sr. and Pamela, proud of their 24-year-old son. And the normally stoic Hurts, who had billed his return back here as primarily a business trip, allowed himself a brief moment to acknowledge its significance.

“There’s rarity in me on reflecting on things and having emotion towards it,” Hurts said. “But I’m proud that my family got to see that today. I’m proud my dad got to see that. I know that’s special to him because my family knows the memories that we’ve had with the Houston Texans.”

Hurts grew up on the east side of Houston and played high school football for his father at Channelview. Averion Sr.’s connections to the Texans allowed for his sons to attend Texans games at the formerly-named Reliant Stadium and their various camps for youngsters.

» READ MORE: Inside Jalen Hurts’ Houston legend: Family, football, food, and fantastic finishes

Jalen still recalls the cleats Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson gave him. But he had never played on this field before — until Thursday night.

It wasn’t all bad news for Houston-area sports. The Astros defeated the Phillies, 3-2, back in Philadelphia in Game 3 of the World Series. Hurts, asked about his loyalties a week, said Houston will always hold a place in his heart, but Philly was his hometown now.

Moments after the final pitch, a Houston-area reporter asked for his reaction to the Astros being a game away from the title.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I really don’t,” he said. “You all going to do this to me forever?”

» READ MORE: Undefeated Eagles, Phillies in World Series give best and worst night of sports in history

Hurts, in his typical manner, showed little emotion this week, according to most of his teammates. But wide receiver Greg Ward, who played college football at Houston, and Brown, his best friend, said they could tell the game had extra meaning for him.

“He’s from Houston. This is his hometown. To play in front of this crowd on Thursday night — I just know what that meant to him,” Ward said. “He’ll never show it. He prepared the same. He was even-keeled. His whole routine never changes. But I know it.”

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts discusses importance of Houston native Greg Ward

Hurts said it felt odd landing in Houston on Wednesday and not driving to his home, but he stayed in the team hotel that night and didn’t go out to eat at one of his favorite spots. The next day, Brown said he told Hurts before the game to appreciate his family’s support and enjoy the moment.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who said he met Hurts’ family for the first time, said he delivered a message to his quarterback during warmups.

“I said, ‘Don’t let this be a distraction. You’re the last person I worry about with this, but don’t let this be a distraction to you,’” Sirianni said. “And he had the same look on his face as if it didn’t matter.”

There were a few leaky throws during the opening drive, but Hurts kept bailing the offense out with conversions on third down, and the Eagles knotted the score, 7-7, after an 18-play, 91-yard drive.

Last week, the Eagles were explosive and scored from 20 yards out or more five times. This week, they needed more sustained possession to counter the Texans, who were having success against the Eagles’ Jordan Davis-less run defense.

Hurts’ turnover wasn’t all his fault. Center Jason Kelce’s snap caught the quarterback off guard, and it may have distracted him from cornerback Steven Nelson blitzing off the edge. Houston went three-and-out after the fumble and the Eagles scored another rushing touchdown on their next series.

But the Texans responded and tied the score, 14-14, before the half. It was the first time this season the Eagles went to the break without a lead. Neither team got much going coming out of the locker room, but when safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted quarterback Davis Mills, Hurts needed only two plays to put the Eagles ahead for good.

“I knew then that he was feeling it,” Ward said of Hurts’ touchdown throw to Brown and his celebration. “He knew exactly what was going on. Him being in his city. I knew exactly what was up.

“I have never seen him do [”Southside”] in a game, but I’ve seen him do it before I know he was in that zone. I’m in Houston and got to do my thing.”

After the game, Hurts and his entire family posed for pictures near the South end zone. Kelce came by and met several members, including his grandmother. Hurts smiled and played the dutiful son part until security ushered the group through the tunnel.

Hurts had a flight to catch back to Philly. His job is far from over.