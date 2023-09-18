Eagles RB D’Andre Swift speaks on his experiences and gives advice to the Imhotep Charter football team

After running roughshod over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, D’Andre Swift was finally caught by a football team Monday evening.

Swift, in a partnership with Six Star Pro Nutrition, surprised the Imhotep Charter football squad just before the unbeaten Public League powerhouse (4-0) practiced behind the Lonnie Young Recreation Center, as it prepares for its game against Abraham Lincoln on Friday.

Fresh off a career-best 175-yard rushing performance in the Eagles’ 34-28 victory in Week 2, the Mount Airy-native passed pearls to youngsters just the way he once received them.

“It’s amazing,” he said of inspiring young athletes in his hometown. “Like I told them, I was once in [their] shoes. Being able to come back and answer any questions they got, be able to talk to them, and give them insight into anything they want to know about the transition from high school to college from college to the league — stuff that they want to know, and I’m able to answer those questions for them.”

When Swift, a 2017 graduate of St Joseph’s Prep, was in high school, he said NFL players such as his cousin, Daryl Worley from Penn Charter, David Williams from Imhotep, Will Parks from now-closed Germantown High, and West Catholic’s Jaelen Strong, were the minds he picked.

Just as Swift did years ago, Imhotep players hung on his every word, savoring every morsel of knowledge he dispensed.

He also fielded several questions from Imhotep players ranging from “Had you ever doubted your skills,” to “What was it like to hear your name called on draft night?”

“Never look too far ahead,” he told the group. “Take it one day at a time, one game at a time, and I wish y’all the best of luck.”

