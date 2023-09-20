Eagles’ D’Andre Swift is NFC’s offensive player of the week

Eagles running back D’Andre Swift was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

In his first game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Mount Airy native had a homecoming to remember, rushing for a career-high 175 yards on 28 carries in the 34-28 win. Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions in April, Swift was the focal point of the Eagles’ offensive attack for most of the evening as the passing game struggled to sustain drives.

The former St. Joseph’s Prep standout had a surprisingly limited role in the team’s season-opening win against the New England Patriots, but he showed what he can do with extensive carries against the Vikings.

“D’Andre’s an explosive player and explosive playmaker,” offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. “He had really, really good vision. He did a great job staying square. All the guys in that room are excellent football players, and it was great to see D’Andre come out and have such a huge performance in the home opener back in Philly for him. So, I was really excited for his performance.”

Johnson, Koback join practice squad

The Eagles signed edge rusher Kyron Johnson and running back Bryant Koback to the practice squad.

Johnson, the team’s sixth-round pick in 2022, spent last year on the active roster and earned a major role on special teams. The former Kansas edge rusher played 63% of the Eagles special teams snaps and logged 18 total defensive snaps at the bottom of the edge-rusher rotation.

He was a part of the final round of cuts at the end of training camp but signed to the practice squad following cut-down day, only to be released again going into Week 1.

The team also lost practice-squad tight end Brady Russell after the Seattle Seahawks added him to their active roster, clearing a spot for Koback.

Koback, a 25-year-old out of Toledo, is in his second year in the NFL and spent last season on the Vikings practice squad.