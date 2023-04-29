Eagles bring D’Andre Swift home, trading with the Lions to add an offensive weapon at running back

The Eagles acquired running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The two teams also swapped 2023 seventh-round picks.

Swift, a former St. Joseph’s Prep star who attended the University of Georgia, will provide the Eagles with a dynamic talent in the backfield. He has rushed for 1,680 yards, averaging 4.6 yard per carry, with 18 rushing touchdowns over 40 career games (16 starts) in Detroit. He’s also a proven pass catcher; Swift has 156 receptions for 1,198 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He has fumbled just six times in his career, including just once this past season.

Swift, 24, is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. He joins a running back room featuring third-year Kenneth Gainwell, free-agent addition Rashaad Penny, veteran Boston Scott, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks.

Swift’s tenure in Detroit concludes shortly after the Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. The Lions also signed former Chicago Bears tailback David Montgomery in free agency.

Before Swift was selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2020 NFL draft, he told The Inquirer: “[Philadelphia] is where I get my mentality from, I can’t help it. Tough mindset, I’m a gritty guy. I compete, I love to compete, never back down from a challenge. Everything Philly, that’s in me. That’s why I play the game the way I play it.”