Eagles’ Darius Slay ended up loving the trip to Brazil, except for one thing

After a bit of a controversy, Darius Slay is back from Brazil — and he ended up loving it.

“Brazil was amazing,” the Eagles cornerback said Wednesday on his podcast. “I thought the food was going to be kind of crazy, because you know how it is when you go out of the country, they say don’t use the water, don’t do this, because you don’t want to get sick and that. Actually, the food was great, the weather was amazing, on the bus rides I got to see a lot of great things. Shoutout to Brazil for hosting us, you brought the energy to the stadium as well and we had a great time.”

Slay was one of the Eagles who was most hesitant about the trip going in. Previously on his podcast he questioned why the NFL was sending them on a 10-hour flight — which Slay said on the podcast he slept through thanks to the lie-flat plane seats — and later expressed worries about crime in São Paulo.

Before the game, he apologized on X and Instagram to Brazilian fans, though X had been banned in the country. Postgame, Slay had nothing but positive things to say about the Brazilian fans.

“The energy y’all bring to the game was electrifying,” Slay said. “It made me feel like I was home, because the Eagles do the same thing, besides boo us when bad plays happen, because Eagles fans can boo you, and I appreciate it. I love Eagles fans.”

Despite his fears pre-trip, Brazil won him over. The only complaint Slay had about Brazil after the trip was about the field, which many fans and former players criticized for being slippery. Slay ultimately wore a pair of cleats a size too big for him and double-knotted them to make sure they’d stay up.

“I know y’all play a lot of soccer so I understand, I should’ve worn my soccer cleats,” Slay said. “Y’all don’t know, your boy played a little bit of soccer when I was young so I’ve got soccer feet too. The field had the worst conditions because it’s only for soccer... We had to put in big studs in our cleats. We couldn’t wear our regular cleats. We had to wear our stud cleats, and them jawns are heavy.”