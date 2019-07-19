Though it is rare for a 90-man roster to achieve collective sentience, the Eagles attributed the following quote to “the team,” instead of any coach or executive: “We are excited to bring Darren back. It isn’t very often that you have the opportunity to add a player who has the sixth-most total yards in NFL history. He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field. He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none. We can’t wait to get started next week.”