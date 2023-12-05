Eagles are adding Shaq Leonard, but Sean Desai knows he has to adjust the defense: ‘It starts with me’

Sean Desai’s assessment of the Eagles defense coming off its worse performance of the season can be summed up to a lack of in-game adaptation.

A few days removed from the 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a loss that featured six straight touchdown drives and 456 total yards allowed, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said his unit’s struggles boiled down to him not being able to keep pace with San Francisco’s offensive adjustments.

“I’ve got to get to some calls differently and get to them a little bit quicker and get to them in better situations,” Desai said Tuesday. “That’s what I’ve got to be able to do. That is what’s going to help our guys execute in a cleaner format. So, I’ve got to do a better job of that. We started the game fast. We played really good in the first quarter, and then I didn’t get to the things that we needed to get to fast enough.”

“I’ve got to be better longer,” Desai added.

For exactly one quarter, the Eagles’ pass rush looked poised to turn in a performance similar to the one it did last year against the Niners in the NFC championship game. Haason Reddick sacked Brock Purdy on the second play of the game and steady pressure on the 49ers’ quarterback forced consecutive three-and-outs while holding San Fran to minus-6 yards by the start of the second quarter.

From there, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan started working in a heavy dose of four-by-one formations, sometimes with pre-snap motion, to overload one side of the Eagles’ defense and put extra strain on their middle-field defenders. Desai never found an answer for the change, resulting in the six scoring drives with 49ers skill players routinely making catches in open space and breaking tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, 213 of the 49ers’ 314 passing yards came after the catch. Niners receiver Deebo Samuel had two touchdown catches of 48 and 49 yards, each of which came off short completions over the middle that he took the distance after shedding would-be tacklers.

Desai avoided saying whether effort to swarm to the ball was an issue for the defense on Sunday, instead shouldering the blame for not getting players in a better spot.

“I’ve got to do a better job of putting our guys in position to get tighter in corralling those areas,” Desai said. “It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting those guys in that position to get tighter when they’re trying to make it a space game on different levels.”

Aside from tackling, the Eagles’ biggest concern may be the defense’s ability to get off the field. The group ranks last in the league in third-down efficiency, giving up conversions 47.3% of the time.

The Niners went 8-for-11 on third down, which is even more staggering when you consider they started the game 0-for-2 before making adjustments.

“It’s about being more consistent for longer,” Desai said. “The last few trips down into the red zone, we’ve gotten them to third down. Then we’ve lost on third down. We’ve got to just do better and put our guys in better position to go ahead and execute down there.”

While Desai was quick to take accountability, the Eagles’ actions in the last week speak louder than his words. The team addressed the evident need at linebacker by agreeing to sign Shaquille Leonard on Monday after hosting the 28-year-old on a visit last week. Leonard figures to bolster a group that’s both depleted and unheralded.

The 49ers’ offense is well-known for putting opposing linebackers in a bind and did exactly that to the Eagles’ starting linebacking duo of Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss on Sunday.

Morrow was targeted a team-high eight times and gave up six catches for 175 yards, with 151 yards coming after the catch, according to PFF. Elliss, who was making his first career start, played slightly better conceding three catches for 33 yards.

Even if offseason back surgery has led to a drop from his previous All-Pro form, Leonard figures to help. The 2018 second-round pick was waived by the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago after falling down the depth chart, but Desai said he still expects him to contribute both in early-down and known-passing situations.

“I can’t speculate on anything that happened with the Colts,” Desai said. “Shaq’s been an all-down, All-Pro linebacker in this league. We’re excited to get him in here and get working with him, kind of teach him our stuff, and have him part of that room and compete with everybody and then move forward that way. It’s just another good piece because we like the guys we have in that room, and it’s just another great job of getting another veteran presence there for us.”