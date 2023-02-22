Eagles reportedly interview Georgia aide Glenn Schumann for defensive coordinator’s job

The Eagles are expanding their search for the team’s next defensive coordinator.

On Wednesday, the Eagles interviewed Glenn Schumann, the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at the University of Georgia, according to several media reports.

Schumann, 32, does not have any NFL coaching experience, but he has served as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator since the 2019 season. Over the last several years, he has worked closely with Eagles rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and Schumann oversaw a stout defensive group that helped produce back-to-back College Football Playoff championships in 2021 and 2022.

Ahead of the 2021 Orange Bowl, Dean said of Schumann: “He’s grown right along with me. As a coach, I feel like he’s great. He works as hard as we work on the field. He demands the best of us. He was one of the reasons I came [to Georgia] because I knew he was going to push me to be great. Not just good, average, or mediocre — but he was going to push me to be great. That’s one of the reasons why I really respect him and I’m grateful for him.”

Schumann joins Vance Joseph, Sean Desai, Chris Shula, and Jesse Minter as known outside candidates for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator vacancy after Jonathan Gannon left to become the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach.

Additionally on Wednesday, ESPN reported that former Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard and the Eagles have “mutually decided they would not move forward with his DC candidacy.”