Brandon Graham breaks Eagles record for most games played with 189

Defensive end Brandon Graham set a new franchise high with 189 career games played on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, breaking the Eagles record set by kicker David Akers from 1999-2010.

Graham, 35, has spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles, which is tied for the most in franchise history with Chuck Bednarik (1949-62). During his tenure, Graham has collected the fourth-most sacks in team history (72). Since 2017, Graham leads the team in sacks with 43.

The Eagles traded up to select Graham in the first round, No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. While he tore his ACL late in his rookie year and initially struggled to carve out a starting role, Graham broke out under head coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. In 2017, his second year as a full-time starter, Graham led the team with 9½ sacks. He sealed the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory that year over the New England Patriots with his critical fourth-quarter strip-sack of quarterback Tom Brady.

Graham earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020 when he led the team with eight sacks, 13 tackles for losses, and 36 pressures. He had his most productive season to date at age 34 in 2022. Although no longer in a starting role, Graham racked up a career-high 11 sacks, tied for second on the team.

He also generated 41 pressures and collected 35 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup in 17 games. Graham was the Eagles’ nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to a player who excels on the field and makes an impact in the community.

This season, Graham has played in all 11 games. He has two sacks, five quarterback hits, two tackles for losses, and one pass breakup. Entering Week 12, he had played just 29% percent of the defensive snaps.