Free-agent tackle Dennis Kelly returning to Eagles

The Eagles are signing free agent Dennis Kelly, a league source confirmed Wednesday, bringing back an offensive lineman who played the first three seasons of his career in Philadelphia.

Kelly will help bolster the Eagles’ tackle depth, which took a hit when backup left tackle Andre Dillard signed with the Titans in free agency earlier this offseason. The Eagles drafted Alabama offensive line prospect Tyler Steen, who played left tackle for the Crimson Tide last year, but Steen projects as more of a guard in the NFL because of his frame.

Kelly, 33, did not allow a sack in his 16 games at tackle last year with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Pro Football Focus. A fifth-round Eagles draft pick in 2012, Kelly did give up 14 pressures and nine hurries.