Sizing up the Eagles’ roster after the NFL draft

The Eagles added 10 new players to the roster in the NFL draft, and more bodies for training camp and beyond will come in the form of undrafted free-agent signees and camp invitees.

The reigning Super Bowl champions had only a few real holes to fill on the depth chart, but they did select a few players who will shake up the pecking order at certain spots.

Here’s a look at the depth chart in the aftermath of the draft.

Quarterback

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Eagles used a sixth-round pick on McCord, a St. Joseph’s Prep grad who led the nation and set an ACC record in passing yards (4,779) while completing 66% of his passes. Thompson-Robinson has been underwhelming in limited playing time, and it’s hard to imagine he’s not fourth on the chart right now.

Running back

Starter: Saquon Barkley

Backups: A.J. Dillon, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (fullback), Avery Williams, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols

Whether it’s Dillon or Shipley first off the bench remains to be seen, but we’ll slot Dillon into the RB2 spot for now given his history. The unknown, of course, is his health. Dillon missed all of last season with a neck injury. Shipley played sparingly as a rookie, and the diminutive back got banged up a few times when he did play. Williams was signed as a return specialist. Davis-Price, Nichols, and a few UDFAs will be in the mix to push for a spot, but that battle will be mostly to see who sticks around on the practice squad. Yes, VanSumeren, a linebacker recovering from a season-ending knee injury, is now listed as a fullback by the Eagles.

Wide receiver

Starters: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson

Backups: Terrace Marshall, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Danny Gray, Elijah Cooks

Really strong up top. Really thin down low. Will Marshall, signed in free agency, be the guy at WR4 after limited production in the NFL following a strong college career at LSU? It’s hard to say. Wilson and Smith weren’t world-beaters in their limited chances. Britain Covey remains a free agent, and he could be an interesting name to add to the mix. But there’s less of a need for Covey to be a returner with Williams signed. The Eagles don’t have a lot by way of depth here without Wilson and Smith showing a little more in their second seasons.

Tight end

Starter: Dallas Goedert

Backups: Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson, Harrison Bryant, E.J. Jenkins, Nick Muse, Cameron Latu

Will Goedert still be with the Eagles at training camp? It’s still a bit complicated. He’s on the roster for now, and he obviously gets slotted in at TE1. It was a bit curious that the draft came and went without the Eagles drafting a tight end. They have a lot of depth in the middle and bottom of the depth chart. But if Goedert is gone, is Calcaterra ready to be the guy? This position is one that still may need some sorting.

Tackles

Starters: Jordan Mailata (LT), Lane Johnson (RT)

Backups: Kendall Lamm, Darian Kinnard, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, Laekin Vakalahi

The swing tackle spot is a key one considering both star tackles missed time last season. The Eagles signed Lamm for some veteran experience. Kinnard got a start last season when the Eagles rested their starters, but the Eagles acquired some competition in the draft via Myles Hinton (Michigan) and Cameron Williams (Texas), both selected in the sixth round. Vakalahi, meanwhile, remains a bit of a mystery. At the very least, Jeff Stoutland has some long-term projects to play around with and develop.

Interior offensive line

Starters: Landon Dickerson (LG), Cam Jurgens (C), Kenyon Green/Tyler Steen (RG)

Backups: Green/Steen (guard), Matt Pryor (guard), Trevor Keegan (guard), Drew Kendall (center), Brett Toth (guard/tackle)

The left guard and center spots are obviously solidified. But the Eagles didn’t really address the right guard battle via the draft. As it stands, it’ll most likely be a two-man race between Green and Steen. Though it was a bit interesting that the Eagles decided to list Kendall, who played almost solely center at Boston College, as a center/guard. The battle for the right guard spot figures to be one of the most interesting in camp. Will Steen lose out to another Stoutland turnaround project in Green?

Edge rushers

Starters: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt

Backups: Bryce Huff, Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Patrick Johnson, KJ Henry, Ochaun Mathis

Where’s Jihaad Campbell? Great question. We’re going to list him at linebacker for now with Nakobe Dean still recovering from his knee injury. In the meantime, the Eagles are hopeful Huff can turn things around and that Ojulari can stay on the field. If both of those things happen, there’s a lot of upside here even without adding the versatile Campbell to the equation. That’s a lot to ask, and it’s fair to think the Eagles may still add to the edge before camp.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis

Backups: Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker, Gabe Hall, Byron Young

Davis’ long-term future with the Eagles is still up in the air. The Eagles were always going to upgrade here in the draft, but they waited until the fourth round to do it. Robinson is an intriguing prospect who led the nation in quarterback hits and flashed some real athleticism at the combine. Carter is a workhorse and will see a lot of snaps. The rotation next to him figures to be pretty interesting to watch.

Linebackers

Starters: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell

Backups: Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr., Dallas Gant

Howie Roseman doesn’t want to put Campbell in a box, but for the sake of a depth chart exercise, we have to put him somewhere and we’ll start him at linebacker while Dean recovers from his patellar tendon injury. The Eagles figure to use Campbell in different spots based on formations. It’s unknown when Dean will be ready. The Eagles at least added some depth by drafting Mondon in the fifth round, the same round in which they drafted Trotter one year earlier.

Cornerback

Starters: Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean (nickel)

Backups: Adoree’ Jackson, Eli Ricks, Mac McWilliams, Tariq Castro-Fields, Parry Nickerson, A.J. Woods

Cornerback will be a fun position to watch in camp. Mitchell and DeJean will be the two corners on the field in base. But will DeJean remain the nickel moving forward? If so, will Ringo outplay Jackson and earn the outside spot opposite Mitchell? Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes to play his best defensive backs. We’ll see who emerges from the group.

Safety

Starters: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba

Backups: Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, Lewis Cine, Andre’ Sam

We’re slotting Mukuba in as the Week 1 starter right away to fill the spot vacated by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Is it possible Brown wins the battle after a full offseason that doesn’t have him recovering from an injury? Sure. Mukuba has experience at nickel, so it’s possible he ends up there with DeJean playing the outside. There are some moving parts, but this defensive backfield configuration seems to be the most likely before the workouts start.

Specialists

Starters: Jake Elliott (kicker), Braden Mann (punter), Charley Hughlett (snapper)

Not much to say here. The Eagles brought in Hughlett in free agency and parted ways with Rick Lovato.