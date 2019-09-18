The Eagles host the Lions this Sunday, then travel to Green Bay the next Thursday. Since the Eagles already made the Ellis roster move, which seems to anticipate not having Goedert this week, we can assume that the calf injury he suffered in pregame warmups at Atlanta hasn’t magically resolved itself. Jeffery also is said to be a few weeks away from being able to play with his calf strain, which limited him to six snaps against the Falcons.