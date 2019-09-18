The first cleat dropped Tuesday in the roster-tweaking maneuvers the Eagles must undertake as they face two games within four days, probably without three of their best offensive weapons – wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, and tight end Dallas Goedert.
Tight end Alex Ellis was summoned from the practice squad, as he was two weeks ago. Last week’s move -- bringing up corner Craig James from the PS, sending Ellis back there -- was undone. James was waived Tuesday, presumably to return to practice-squad life if he clears.
Meanwhile, an ESPN report said Jackson will miss a couple of weeks with an abdominal strain. The Eagles had said Jackson left Sunday night’s loss at Atlanta with a groin problem. The ESPN report said one doctor recommended surgery, but Jackson opted not to take that advice so he could return faster. Obviously, that raises the question of whether Jackson, 32, really will be completely healed in two weeks.
The Eagles host the Lions this Sunday, then travel to Green Bay the next Thursday. Since the Eagles already made the Ellis roster move, which seems to anticipate not having Goedert this week, we can assume that the calf injury he suffered in pregame warmups at Atlanta hasn’t magically resolved itself. Jeffery also is said to be a few weeks away from being able to play with his calf strain, which limited him to six snaps against the Falcons.
Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh, like everyone else, was amazed by Carson Wentz’s late-game first-down fling to Mack Hollins Sunday night, Wentz’s knee an inch or two off the turf as he was being sacked on third-and-9.
Groh agreed that this is hardly the sort of thing Wentz and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor work on in practice.
“Press runs that drill every week! It’s cool to see it show up in a game,” Groh said, laughing. “A heroic play, really. I think it’s the second time I’ve seen Carson make a play like that to one of our guys across the middle."
Groh said the other time was in the 2018 London game against Jacksonville.
“The Jacksonville game last year, when he made that throw to Jordan Matthews, with the guy draped all over him and twisting him around,” Groh said. “Just a testament to his strength -- not only his arm strength, but his overall strength, to be able to absorb something like that and still be able to deliver a ball."
Groh called Wentz’s performance “really gutty.”
Mike Groh conceded that rookie running back Miles Sanders was too eager to look outside for running room during the Atlanta game. Sanders gained 28 yards on 10 carries.
“There’s some moments there where you’d like to see him stick his foot in the ground and get north,” Groh said. “He can’t outrun everybody in this league, like he might have been able to do in the past. That’s the learning experience of a young player … We’ve got a ton of confidence in the guy. He’s going to be a really good running back.”