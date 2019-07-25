Which brings us to the 2019 Eagles. On paper, they more closely resemble those last two teams than they do those championship-winning ones. Carson Wentz is healthy. Their roster is deep. There wasn’t a hole in the roster that Howie Roseman didn’t appear to patch during the offseason. Doug Pederson does two important things -- design/call an offense and read a locker room -- as well as or better than any head coach in the league. They should be terrific, and everyone around here and around the NFL knows and acknowledges as much, including the Eagles themselves. If they reach or win the Super Bowl, it would not be a surprise at all. They are among the favorites to do so, and any outcome short of that will be seen as a huge disappointment.