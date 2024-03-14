Source: Former Buccaneers linebacker Devin White agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Help at linebacker is on the way for the Eagles.

Linebacker Devin White is signing with the team, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday night. ESPN reported that the length of the deal is for one year and it’s worth up to $7.5 million.

White, 26, was the No. 5 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 draft out of LSU. He had spent all five seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, where he showcased his ability to make explosive plays on the ball thanks to his speed and athleticism. He’s been particularly productive on blitzes, racking up a total of 23 sacks and 64 quarterback hits in 76 games over the course of five years.

The 6-foot, 237-pound White had his best statistical season in 2020 when he posted nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 140 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. As a result, he earned second-team All-Pro honors. That season, the Buccaneers went on to win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to posting eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup, White had the game-sealing interception in the championship game.

However, he’s struggled with consistency throughout his career, as the Bucs allowed him to explore the open market this offseason. Late last season, White dealt with a foot injury that sidelined for three games, allowing K.J. Britt to step into his role in his absence. The two linebackers split reps once White returned to action, and Britt took over at starter in the playoffs alongside Lavonte David.

In 2023, White finished the season with 2½ sacks, nine quarterback hits, 83 tackles, five tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, and two interceptions. In coverage, he conceded 11.1 yards per reception according to Pro Football Focus, which was the fifth-most in the league among linebackers that took at least 330 coverage snaps.

White joins an Eagles linebackers corps that is poised to undergo a makeover in 2024. While Nakobe Dean is set to return, Zach Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow, Shaquille Leonard, and Shaun Bradley were each unrestricted free agents this offseason. Morrow has already signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Although White’s contract is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million, the full terms, including guaranteed money, have not been reported. Typically, general manager Howie Roseman has not invested big at the linebacker position. Last season, Roseman allocated 5.96% of the cap towards the position, which ranked No. 24 in the league according to Spotrac. That was a slight increase from 2022, when the Eagles spent 4.28% of their cap space on linebackers (No. 25).