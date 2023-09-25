Eagles’ Devon Allen elevated from practice squad, as the track star could make his NFL debut vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA — Ahead of their Week 3 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the Eagles announced they are elevating wide receiver Devon Allen and punter Branden Mann from the practice squad.

Allen, the two-time Olympian hurdler, could be in line to make his NFL debut as the team’s featured kickoff returner with running back Boston Scott (concussion) still sidelined. Other kickoff returners listed on the depth chart include running back Rashaad Penny and wide receiver Quez Watkins, who also will not play in Monday’s game against the Bucs due to a hamstring injury.

Allen, 28, spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad without seeing any action in the regular season and playoffs. This summer, he was waived at the end of training camp, but the team later re-signed him to the practice squad.

Allen flashed during the preseason, returning a kickoff for 73 yards on Aug. 24. Allen said it was his first time fielding a kickoff in eight years dating back to his college days at Oregon.