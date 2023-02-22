Devon Allen is still hurdling obstacles for the Eagles and himself

The Eagles remain committed to two-time Olympic hurdler and wide receiver Devon Allen.

This past Thursday, he was one of 12 practice players re-signed by the Eagles at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“I didn’t really expect anything less,” Allen said. “When I first got here, I knew the team was special. Just to progress myself as an athlete, it was a lot of fun. This organization really helped me develop. I learned so much from all the great guys here.

“Hopefully we come back next year and get it done.”

Allen spent the entire season on the practice squad after he flashed in the summer. During a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Allen hauled in a diving 55-yard touchdown reception from Reid Sinnett.

It marked Allen’s first action in competitive football since 2016, when he played collegiately at Oregon. Allen, a three-time National Champion (2014, ‘16, ‘18) and two-time Olympian (2016, ‘20) in the 110-meter hurdles, attempted to make his return to the sport, and he participated in Oregon’s pro day last spring, where he caught the attention of the Eagles.

The team was intrigued by his world-class speed and saw potential to utilize him as a gunner on special teams and as a developmental receiver.

“Training is kind of similar, honestly,” Allen said while comparing football to track and field. “Between being a sprinter and what I do on the football field with being explosive, being powerful, and running. So that’s something I do everyday on the football field. It’s a little different because we’re wearing cleats and pads, but in the grand scheme of things training-wise, it’s pretty similar. Even with the lifting and a lot of the stuff we do in the weight room with the strength and conditioning staff here is pretty similar to stuff I’d be doing on my own without football.”

Allen enjoyed a front-row vantage point of the skills of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. In their first season as teammates, Brown and Smith became the first WR duo in franchise history to each record 1,000-plus receiving yards. They also set team records for most receiving yards and receptions in a single season.

“Those guys are the epitome of being a professional,” Allen said. “There is some natural ability and physical gifts that they have, but you can tell by their work ethic – Smitty is here everyday before everyone at 6 a.m. in the weight room doing extra stuff, whether it’s catching 200 tennis balls, whatever, he’s been doing that every morning since OTAs. A.J. spends a lot of time on his craft. You can’t just show up and do it. It’s pretty inspiring. I’ve learned so much from them.

“My thing is to just mimic what they do, and I’ll be good.”

Allen, 28, is spending the first two weeks of his offseason vacationing in Miami and the Bahamas. Toward the end of February, Allen is scheduled to jump back into his training regiment with a focus on sprinting and hurdling.

He laughed while explaining he won’t require much of a transition phase considering he stayed in shape over the past eight months.

“It’s not like I’ve been sitting on a couch,” Allen said. “It’s just about getting in shape over the next four to six weeks, then I’ll start competing again.”

Allen has his sights set on continuing his track career with a pair of future competitions: The Mt. Sac Relays (April 12-15) in Walnut, Calif. and the Penn Relays (April 27-29) in Philadelphia. According to Allen, there are no restrictions in his contract that prevent him from competing during the offseason.

Allen also plans to participate in Organized Team Activities, which are considered voluntary and typically scheduled near the end of May and beginning of June.

