Eagles and DeVonta Smith agree to terms on a three-year, $75 million contract extension through 2028

The Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension with DeVonta Smith on Tuesday, securing the future of one of their franchise cornerstones two years before he was set to hit free agency.

The team exercised Smith’s fifth-year option as part of the deal, which stretches through the 2028 season and is worth up to $75 million with $51 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

Since joining the Eagles as the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Smith has been one of the most productive young receivers in the NFL. The Eagles traded up two spots to take him ahead of the New York Giants and the 25-year-old has repaid them by quickly becoming a reliable target and a leader in a young wide receiver room as a rookie.

The 25-year-old has surpassed 900 receiving yards in each of his three seasons and has 19 career touchdowns. After coming into the league with some concerns about his smaller frame as a 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of Alabama, the Heisman Trophy winner has missed just one game in his career despite 100-plus targets in each of his three seasons.

“DeVonta is an incredible person, incredible player; obviously homegrown, young guy,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said during the NFL scouting combine in February. “Without getting into specifics, those are guys you don’t really want to leave.”

Last year, Smith had 81 catches for 1,066 yards and tied his career-high with seven touchdowns starring alongside fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown had 106 catches for 1,456 yards, and seven touchdowns last season.

In Smith and Brown, the Eagles now have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL under contract for the next three seasons. Both will have average salaries around $25 million, which rank near the top of the wide receiver market, but things may shift quickly with star wideouts such as Minnesota Vikings’ receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase eligible for extensions this offseason considering each have a chance to reset the top of the market. Several other productive young receivers, including Tee Higgins, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jaylen Waddle could also reshape the market at their position in the next year.

Roseman has a tendency to avoid prolonging extensions with core players, especially at premium positions where the price often rises over time. Smith joins Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, and Rick Lovato as players the team has extended this offseason. Dickerson, who signed a four-year contract worth up to $87 million, was taken in the same draft class as Smith. The two former Alabama standouts, along with Mailata, Elliott, and quarterback Jalen Hurts, are the only five players under contract with the Eagles through the 2028 season.

When discussing a possible extension back in February, Smith told the Inquirer the extension discussions were in “God’s hands” before expressing his appreciation for the Eagles fan base.

“It’s been amazing. I love playing in Philly,” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s a better sports city in the U.S. I think Philly is top-tier. Any sport, they’re dialed in, that’s what I love about it. I love that we all support each other. Basketball comes to football, football comes to basketball and baseball, we all support each other.”

Jeff McLane contributed reporting.