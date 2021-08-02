DeVonta Smith is listed as week-to-week with a knee sprain, the Eagles announced Monday.

The early indication is the team expects the rookie wide receiver to be back sooner rather than later. He left practice Saturday after making a low catch and stayed on the sideline for the remainder of the session.

The 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, Smith immediately slotted in as the team’s No. 1 receiver during the early days of training camp. He’s coming off a year at Alabama in which he won the Heisman Trophy with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. The expectation is for Smith to help reverse the lack of production from Eagles receivers each of the last few seasons, but now he’ll likely miss at least part of the preseason with the injury.

For a team that’s weathered persistent injuries at the wide receiver position each of the last few seasons, this has been a dubious start to training camp. Last year’s first-round receiver, Jalen Reagor, missed most of the first four practices with “lower-body tightness.”

The Inquirer reported that the 22-year-old failed a conditioning test, and that he wasn’t physically or mentally ready for the test after a childhood friend was murdered during the offseason.

Quez Watkins has also missed time with injury during camp, and Greg Ward missed the first day with an illness.