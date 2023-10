Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia , PA. Read more

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with tight end Dallas Goedert on a 19-yard pass play to put the Birds up 10-3 in the second quarter Sunday.

The short pass from Hurts completed a 46-yard, nine-play drive. The Eagles‘ drive was helped by a roughing the passer call on Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.