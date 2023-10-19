Eagles’ DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson return to practice

Though the Eagles may be going into Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins with an injury-riddled group, wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

Smith was upgraded to limited participation in Thursday’s practice after being listed on the injury report Wednesday as a non-participant (a walk-through, so the designation was an estimation). He sported a compression sleeve on his right leg in the portion of the session open to the media.

Following practice, Smith said he was “feeling good” and was adamant that he will be able to play against the Dolphins.

“You ain’t got to worry about me,” Smith said. “I’ll be out there.”

Smith didn’t pinpoint when he started feeling symptoms of an injured hamstring against the New York Jets last Sunday. However, he said that as the game wore on, his hamstring started to feel better.

Smith took 99% of the offensive snaps (69), picking up five receptions for 44 yards on 11 targets in the Eagles’ 20-14 loss.

Since the Eagles selected Smith in No. 10 overall in the 2021 draft out of Alabama, he has played in every regular-season and playoff game, 44 overall.

In the last regular-season game of his rookie season, with the Eagles’ playoffs matchup already decided, Smith played so he could set the franchise receiving-yards record for a rookie. He racked up 42 yards on three receptions in the first quarter, for 916 for the season, and was subsequently pulled.

Now, Smith is looking forward to standing on the sideline opposite his college teammates in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle come Sunday.

Smith said that he generally enjoys catching up with his former teammates but that during the game he’s focused on the win. When asked whether he feels a sense of friendly competition with Waddle, Smith said he does not.

“It’s all love, man,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, just excited to see him out there, having the year he’s having, going out there. It’s fun when you watch him play. You get to see him in person, definitely. Not being on the side of him, actually watching him play now, I know it’s going to be exciting.”

Additionally, tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) was also upgraded from being a non-participant Wednesday to limited participation Thursday. Like Smith, Johnson took part in the individual drills during the portion of practice open to media.

Johnson was injured in the first quarter against the Jets and did not return. Jack Driscoll took over at right tackle.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) and tight end Dallas Goedert (groin) were limited participants in practice for a second straight day.

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) were upgraded from limited participants Wednesday to full participants Thursday. Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), cornerback Eli Ricks (knee), and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) were full participants in practice.

Brown said on Thursday that he is “100%” playing against the Dolphins after a three-game layoff. He has been cross-training at safety and at slot corner in practices, two positions that have been decimated by injury this season.

Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and slot cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) did not participate for a second consecutive day.

The Eagles host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.