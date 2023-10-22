Skip to content
Eagles
Jalen Hurts makes a play on fourth down to set up his Brotherly Shove TD to give the Eagles a 17-3 lead

Hurts ran around and found A.J. Brown for a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-3 against the Dolphins.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson signals a touchdown after Hurts one-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia , PA.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
    Published 

Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Eagles’ lead to 17-3 with 3:10 remaining in the first half.

The signature Brotherly Shove capped off a 75-yard, 12-play drive and was set up by a fourth-down conversion as Hurts scrambled to connect with wide receiver A.J. Brown for 32 yards.