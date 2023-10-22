Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts makes a play on fourth down to set up his Brotherly Shove TD to give the Eagles a 17-3 lead
Hurts ran around and found A.J. Brown for a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-3 against the Dolphins.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Eagles’ lead to 17-3 with 3:10 remaining in the first half.
The signature Brotherly Shove capped off a 75-yard, 12-play drive and was set up by a fourth-down conversion as Hurts scrambled to connect with wide receiver A.J. Brown for 32 yards.