The Eagles lost a lopsided preseason game to the Dolphins, 48-10, but Jason Huntley managed to get into the end zone with a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Huntley finished the game with 93 yards on 11 carries.
Huntley was among the running backs looking to show his skills in the preseason, and he had a nice run against the Dolphins.
