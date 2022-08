Eagles quarterback Reid Sinnett hands-off the football to teammate running back Jason Huntley during a preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles lost a lopsided preseason game to the Dolphins, 48-10, but Jason Huntley managed to get into the end zone with a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Huntley finished the game with 93 yards on 11 carries.