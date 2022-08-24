MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is widely considered one of the quickest players in the league.

During Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2020 regular season, Mostert hit top speeds of 22.73 and 23.09 miles per hour, according to NextGenStats, which were the fastest timed speeds by any NFL player that season.

On Wednesday morning, Mostert was the featured tailback with the Dolphins hosting the Eagles in the first of two joint practice sessions at the Baptist Health Training Complex. During a rushing play that occurred during a full-team period, Mostert took a handoff from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and he seemed eager to hit the apparent hole located immediately in front of him between the tackles.

But Eagles rookie Jordan Davis had other plans in mind.

Davis, whom the Eagles traded up for and nabbed with their top selection in April’s draft, effortlessly shoved Dolphins center Connor Williams out of his way after he successfully executed a powerful bullrush move. Before Mostert could accelerate to the next level, Davis had Mostert swallowed up in his arms as he halted all of the running back’s momentum near the line of scrimmage.

Welcome to Miami, rook.

“His presence is felt — always,” fellow rookie and former Georgia teammate Nakobe Davis said of Davis. “Him being that big, that presence is always felt when you’re in the middle of the defense.”

Given his unique combination of size, speed, talent, and athleticism, Davis is bound to thrive during one-on-one matchups. When opposing coaches decide to assign multiple blockers to Davis, his presence will more than likely create opportunities for other playmakers across the defensive line. There’s already been a small sample size of that exact scenario. During the first two preseason games, the Jets and Browns — at times — needed to double- and triple-team Davis.

Asked specifically about what he enjoys most about defending the running game, Davis offered a detailed reply: “Rushing from the 0-technique, you get a chance [because] you’re right over the ball. It’s a [destructive] situation every time. To be able to look at the center and just go forward. You don’t have to worry about any extra moves. The downside is you have to work your moves quicker or you just have to bullrush. At the end of the day, I choose bullrush, and you just keep going.”

Davis insists he’s always adding to his tool bag, but his go-to move is the bullrush. And why not?

The 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle utilizes his frame in attempt to upside his blocker. His acceleration and “get-up” speed is jaw-dropping; Davis recorded a 4.78-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL scouting combine. A few weeks ago during the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Davis famously lifted rookie center Cam Jurgens off the ground multiple times, while working his bullrush technique in a one-on-one rushing drill.

With only one joint practice session and the preseason finale remaining, training camp is nearing its end. Davis insists he’s learning on the fly with each moment. That includes receiving constructive feedback from teammates — and opponents.

“It’s a learning curve,” Davis said. “I’m young. I’m a rookie. To be able to work to that mindset, have guys like [Javon] Hargrave, Fletcher [Cox], Brandon Graham, and Derek Barnett. All those guys. I’m feeling my way through until the big show starts.

“One of their O-linemen said I was too heavy [while] I was cutting inside. To be able to hear that and see what they see, it adds to the experience. I’m always learning. To get constructive feedback from the opponent, it shows that sign of respect.”