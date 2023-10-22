Eagles make a statement with a fourth-quarter drive capped off by Kenneth Gainwell’s TD

Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Eagles’ lead 31-17 in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Darius Slay had intercepted a pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa intended for running back Raheem Mostert to get the Eagles the ball. The 78-yard, 13-play drive included two quarterback sneaks on fourth down, and Jalen Hurts also connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 42-yard pass to get Philadelphia within scoring position.