Eagles
Eagles make a statement with a fourth-quarter drive capped off by Kenneth Gainwell’s TD

The Eagles ate up the clock with a 13-play drive that featured two fourth-down conversions via the Brotherly Shove.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson after tumbling into the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia , PA.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Eagles’ lead 31-17 in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Darius Slay had intercepted a pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa intended for running back Raheem Mostert to get the Eagles the ball. The 78-yard, 13-play drive included two quarterback sneaks on fourth down, and Jalen Hurts also connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 42-yard pass to get Philadelphia within scoring position.