The Eagles’ captains deserve particular mention after Sunday’s win. I’m sure there was a lot of back-room compromise and massaging of egos after the last few weeks, and that starts with leaders such as Brandon Graham, Malcolm Jenkins, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and Carson Wentz. Keeping the team together off the field is paramount because it will show on the field. The Bills might not be as good as their record indicated, but they have an above-average defense and were playing at home in difficult conditions. The Eagles beat them pretty good on both sides of the ball.