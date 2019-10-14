Despite being blown out on the road by the Vikings, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson remains so confident he isn’t afraid to give the Cowboys some bulletin board material ahead of their matchup next week.
During his weekly call-in to 94.1 WIP, Pederson acknowledged the disappointment from fans following Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Vikings, telling morning show host Angelo Cataldi, “I know the sky is falling outside. It’s falling, and I get that and the fans are reeling just a little bit.”
But Pederson quickly became optimistic about the Eagles, and guaranteed that the Birds would defeat the stumbling Cowboys, who have lost three straight games, next week in Dallas on Sunday Night Football.
“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East,” Pederson proclaimed.
“You sound very confident about Sunday, Doug,” Cataldi responded, surprised a bit by Pederson’s certainty about next week’s matchup.
"I have to be. I am,” Pederson said, noting he saw many “coachable moments” after watching tape from the game. “I got to stay positive, not only for myself, but for the guys in the locker room.”
“That’s going to go a lot of places this morning,” Cataldi said of Pederson’s guarantee following the interview. “I hope he’s right.”
Listen to Pederson’s full interview on WIP here: