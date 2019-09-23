“We can totally relate to our circumstances the last couple of seasons,” Pederson said Monday. “But the one thing, I think, for me as the head coach, that stands out in these last couple of games are just the self-inflicting wounds: the turnovers, the penalties, things that have cost us yards or cost us points in obviously these two games. So if we just eliminate that – take the injuries aside – we have a chance to win both football games. [If] we just make the plays that kind of come our way, make those plays, then maybe we're talking a different story. So I can draw a little bit on the injury front from the last couple of seasons, but honestly, that's not what's keeping us from winning these two games.”